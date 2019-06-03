Google apps, Snapchat suffer major outage, recover



Google apps like YouTube, Gmail and Nest along with photo-messaging app Snapchat and other web services suffered major outages across the US and some parts of Europe.



The root cause of the outage was traced back to issues with Google's Cloud service that powers other apps along with the search engine giant's own web services, The Verge reported on Sunday,



The company, whose Cloud solutions are used by other apps like Discord, Snapchat and Shopify, blamed that "high levels of network congestion in the eastern US", for the issues.



"We will conduct a post mortem and make appropriate improvements to our systems to prevent this from happening it again. We sincerely apologise to those who were impacted by today's (Sunday) issues," the report quoted a Google spokesperson as saying.



The outage started at around 3 p.m. on Sunday and the company took over four hours to resolve it.



YouTube suffered an hour and a half long outage earlier this year.



In March, Facebook and its family of apps recorded the longest outage ever that lasted for 12 hours worldwide.



The social networking giant blamed on a server configuration change that kept over one billion users from logging into their accounts, sharing posts on its networks including Instagram.



The Facebook outage also did not allow people to refresh any feeds or post new files using the social media giant's family of apps.



The long-lasting outage boosted up encrypted instant messaging app Telegram's user base by 3 million people overnight.





Source: IANS