Google Shuts Down Blog Management Tool 'Blog Compass'
Monday, 15 July 2019, 04:20 Hrs
Google has pulled the plug on its blog management tool 'Blog Compass', after barely a year of its launch.

Blog Compass is an app that essentially helped bloggers to manage their site and find topics to write about.

It could connect to sites running either WordPress or Blogger and provided the owner with insights into trending topics and a centralized dashboard for analytics or comments. 

While Blog Compass is still available to download from the Play Store, opening it now only displays a goodbye message, the Android Police reported on Sunday. 

According to user reviews, the app was already having issues as early as October 2018. 

"Many people were unable to sign in with a Google account and the last report was as late as last month. According to the Google Play Store, Blog Compass achieved somewhere between 10,000-50,000 installs," the report added



Source: IANS
