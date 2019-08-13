Google Invites Startups for 3rd Batch of Launchpad Accelerator India

Google on Monday said it is inviting early-stage startups to apply for its third batch of Launchpad Accelerator India.



Now in its second year, the programme mentors early-stage startups on various aspects of their businesses like technology, product strategy, marketing, UX/UI (user interface design or user interface engineering) and leadership.



The last date to submit applications is August 18.



"Google is uniquely positioned to facilitate the Indian startup ecosystem in building scalable and globally relevant solutions, and Launchpad Accelerator India is one of the key ways in which we drive this," said Paul Ravindranath, Programme Manager, Launchpad Accelerator India.



Startups that use Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies to solve systemic problems in India can apply.



Each class will receive mentorship and support from the best of Google in AI/ML, Cloud, UX, Android, web, product strategy and marketing. Startups will also receive Google Cloud Credits from $20,000, going up to $100,000 each.



The three-month mentorship covers all aspects of product design, business models, product credits and technology support to build for scale and go to market strategies.



At least 50 Indian start-ups have benefited from the programme till date.



