Goa's Shripad Naik to be inducted in Modi cabinet
Thursday, 30 May 2019, 09:02 Hrs
6
cmt right
5
Comment Right
12
cmt right
2
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
Modi


Former Union Minister of State for AYUSH and North Goa MP Shripad Naik will be inducted in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet later on Thursday, informed sources said.

Naik, who won the North Goa Lok Sabha seat defeating his nearest Congress rival Girish Chodankar by 80,247 votes, had also served as a Union Minister of State in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government.

"Shripad Naik has received a call from the Prime Minister's Office informing him about the appointment," the sources said, adding that Naik had also been sounded out about the likely portfolio. 

Naik, a five-term MP, has never been appointed a full fledged cabinet minister.

State BJP General Secretary Narendra Sawaikar has congratulated Shripad Naik on his selection. 

In the previous Modi regime, Naik served first as Union Minister of State for Tourism, but in a subsequent reshuffle was made Union Minister of State with Independent Charge of the newly formed AYUSH Ministry.



Read More news:



Corporate India's Reaction on Modi's Comeback



US govt shutdown hurting markets, no agreement in sight yet



 



 


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Finance
The Reserve Bank of India injected a total liquidity of Rs 2.98 lakh crore in the market in 20..
Startup City
Youth are leading India's start-up ecosystem where the median age of founder-entrepreneurs..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will laun..
Entertainment
"Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin doesn't want season eight to be the final chapter of "..
US Indian
Facebook-owned photo messaging app Instagram has launched the beta version of its in-app sh..
Business
The Pentagon has selected Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS, the cloud computing arm ..
Career
Wiley, a global leader in research and education has announced a series of blended learning progr..
Gadgets
Google Pixel and OnePlus smartphones are catching up and giving stiff competition to Samsu..
Technology
Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is still developing its previously announced "Vacatio..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.