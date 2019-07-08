GoAir Announces 7 New International Routes
Monday, 08 July 2019, 03:13 Hrs
GoAir announces 7 new international routes


 Budget airline GoAir on Sunday said that it will start operations in seven new international routes, including new destinations like Kuwait, Dubai and Bangkok, starting July 19, 2019.

The airline said in a statement that it would start flying to Abu Dhabi and Bangkok from both Mumbai and Delhi, to Muscat from Mumbai, and to Dubai and Kuwait from Kannur in Kerala, subject to final approvals.

"Out of the seven new international routes, Bangkok, Dubai and Kuwait are new markets for GoAir, whereas the other routes are already on GoAir's network albeit from different cities in India," the statement said.

Commenting on the development, Jeh Wadia, Managing Director, GoAir, said: "I am very pleased to announce these planned launches which will strengthen GoAir's presence in the Middle East and South East Asian countries. The network expansion is in sync with our vision to expand our footprint in strategic markets and to grow our business profitably."



Source: IANS
