Gartner's Mankiran Chowhan joins SAP Concur as India MD
Monday, 27 May 2019, 13:41 Hrs
Expense, travel and invoice management solutions provider SAP Concur on Monday announced the appointment of Mankiran Chowhan as its Managing Director for India.

Before joining SAP Concur, Chowhan served as Managing Vice President and Country Manager of Sales for Gartner India where she led the business and operations in India. 

She has also held key sales management positions over the course of her 15-year tenure with the company.

"The growth potential of India's business travel market is enormous. We plan to leverage this opportunity by addressing local market needs and helping companies better manage spend across all categories and sources," Andy Watson, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Asia Pacific Japan and Greater China, SAP Concur, said in a statement.

"We are pleased to have a leader of Chowhan's calibre to drive continued momentum for our business," Watson added.

SAP Concur serves 48,000 customers over 150 countries. Its business travel and expense solution has been used in India since 1999.

According to Global Business Travel Association, India is the seventh largest business travel market in the world and is expected to be one of the fastest growing business travel markets over the next four years.

"India is an important market for SAP Concur as organisations are undergoing technological shifts and digital transformations, spurred by the 'Digital India' mission," Chowhan said. 



Source: IANS
