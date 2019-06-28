Fundraiser for Sen. Kamala Harris Organized in Nevada by the Indian-American Community







As a presidential candidate, Sen. Harris hopes to bring changes in the fields of healthcare, justice, and criminal laws, with a focus to community.



Fremont, CA: Dr. Rachakonda D. Prabhu, a longtime community and political activist from Las Vegas, Nevada, organized a fundraiser for presidential candidate Senator Kamala Devi Harris recently, which saw the presence of noted personalities from the community.



Senator Harris, an Indian American lawyer, and a politician is the first woman of the community to be elected to the United States Senate and also the first one to run for president. The fundraiser organized by Dr. Prabhu, the family physician, friend and confidante of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, was attended by Dr. Vivek H. Murthy, a physician and the 19th Surgeon General of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps; Dr. Nick Spirtos and Dr. Asif Mahmood, co-hosts; Mike Sloan, casino mogul; Robert Lange, former chairman of the Nevada Resort Association, and many more.



In his opening speech, Dr. Prabhu said, “I know Sen. Kamala Harris prefers issues over identity and describes herself simply as, a ‘proud American.’” Representing the support and respect of himself and the three million strong Indian American communities in the US, he said that they were proud of her and her candidacy.



Dr. Prabhu praised some of the reforms that Sen. Harris was supporting during her presidential campaigns like qualitative and affordable healthcare, economic justice, raising teacher pay, reformation of criminal justice laws, acts on gun violence, and many others.



“What touched my heart was the legalization of medical marijuana… as a physician I have seen firsthand the tremendous benefits that it can have in patient care,” he said. Sen. Harris took the initiative in this to legalize marijuana in Nevada where it is still seen as heroin or other dangerous drugs.



Touched by the words of Dr. Prabhu, Sen. Harris conveyed her heartfelt thanks for it and joked that she should take Dr. Prabhu for her campaigns once in a while. In her speech, she mentioned about her Indian mother and Jamaican father and the time she spent with her grandparents.



Sen. Harris said that her diverse cultural background helped her in shaping up her determination to work for the community and the American ideals, which she learned from the Constitution of the United States, the Declaration of Independence and the Bills of Rights. She also inspired the gathering with some of the ideas and activities she hoped to pursue during the presidential campaign.



The event was also attended by noted physicians, Nevada Democratic Party members, entrepreneurs, sportsmen, musicians, etc.



