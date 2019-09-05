Fox Star Studios collaborates with Likee to promote upcoming movie Chhichhore

New Delhi, September 5th, 2019: Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform from Singapore based BIGO Technology has collaborated with Fox Star Studios to promote upcoming multi starrer movie Chhichhore featuring Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma and more. The movie is set to be released on September 6, 2019, the rom-com film essentially captures the lifestyle and friendships of today's youth. To expand its reach among a large set of young Indians Fox Star Studios will run #Chhichhore on Likee where users will get to meet the lead actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor.

A highly interactive platform such as Likee allows Fox Star Studios to connect with young Indians to promote Chhichhore movie in an engaging manner, inspiring creativity among the youth in today's era of visual communications. Through this collaboration, Fox Star Studios aims to create a unique bond between the Chhichhore movie, its actors and the youth. The #Chhichhore campaign cements Likee’s position as a trusted platform for brands to build interactive promotions that enable top of mind recall among target audience and improve brands’ impact. The platform intends to enter into more brand collaborations and create regular meaningful campaigns for its users.

Likee is simple to use short video creating & sharing app launched in 2017 in India and provides the most extensive and innovative tools to users to create dynamic and engaging videos. The platform has experienced massive growth in India and has emerged as a significant platform for youth to express themselves, showcase their talent and connect with like-minded users. Likee's growing popularity is also drawing the focus of many brands and celebrities in India to promote themselves among millennial in the most effective way.

In India, Likee is available in different Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam and Punjabi. Recently, Likee has also won the Guinness World Record for creating the 'Largest online video album of people waving a flag in India' during its 'No matter where I am, #IAMINDIAN' campaign. The campaign saw more than 1 lac Indians participating to celebrate India's 73rd Independence Day. During the campaign, Indians created more than 2.5 lakh videos which garnered more than 225.3 million views. India's international sports sensation Ms. Hima Das also participated in the campaign.

