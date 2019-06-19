First 5D Ultrasound System for Cancer Detection Developed by Indian Researcher







The advanced 5D Ultrasound System can be an alternative for expensive MRI scanners in rural areas



FREMONT, CA: In a breakthrough with the cancer detection and treatment sector, an Indian researcher at the Johns Hopkins University has developed the worlds first five-dimensional ultrasound system that can help surgeons in identifying cancerous tumors.



Nishikant Deshmukh, 33, who had just finished his doctoral degree from the university in Computer Science, achieved the feat. At present, the technology is still at the 3D phase or 4D in certain cases only. It has difficulty in gaining real-time image scanning capabilities, making it impractical to use during surgery.



Dr. Deshmukhs has put forward an integrating process that combines both the 3D ultrasound B-mode and the 3D ultrasound elastographys data in real-time. The 5D technology that he developed can generate advanced elastography imaging models at 60-70 frames per second utilizing GPUs.



This technology can give eyes to the surgeon to locate tumors during surgery, said Dr. Deshmukh. He estimates that this will help radiologists to locate any abnormal tissue development, and categorize them into potentially fatal tumors or benign cyst.



He explained that the research allowed him to accelerate the computer GPUs used for scanning while integrating it with the da Vinci system where the automated system generates steady palpation motion for the doctor.



Dr. Deshmukh had already presented his findings with the university and Information Processing in Computer Assisted Interventions (IPCAI), a premier forum in the field. Apart from that, he has published the research in international journals the International Journal of Computer Assisted Radiology and Surgery and PLOS ONE in 2015.



In 2015, he was also selected as one of the top 200 young scientists as part of the Heidelberg Laureate Forum and an INK Fellow.



The researcher hopes that this technology can become a replacement for MRI scanners in rural areas, especially in developing countries.



Read More: Tempo Automation Regains Point72 Ventures as Investor while Raising $45 Million in Series C Round

Rajasekhar Menon Appointed as President for the Growing Helios Technologies