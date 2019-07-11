Facebook to Double Women Workforce globally in 5 years
Thursday, 11 July 2019, 07:15 Hrs
5
cmt right
6
Comment Right
6
cmt right
1
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email




San Francisco - Facebook aims to double the strength of women workers globally in the next five years, along with doubling black and Hispanic employees in the US.

In its 2019 diversity report, Facebook said it has people of diverse backgrounds and experiences, more people of colour, more women in both technical and business roles, and more under-represented people in leadership.

"Most notably, we've achieved higher representation of women in leadership by focusing on hiring and growing female leaders within the company. Over the last several years, the majority of new female leaders were internally promoted," Maxine Williams, Global Chief Diversity Officer at Facebook said in a statement on Tuesday.

Since 2014, Facebook has increased the number of Black women at Facebook by 25 times and the number of Black men by 10 times.

Facebook said it is the best place to work for the LGBTQ+ community.

"We're proud to have earned 100 per cent on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) 2019 Corporate Equality Index (CEI). This is the fifth year in a row that we have received the best score," said the company.

Like other tech companies, the social networking giant has also faced criticism for its lack of diversity.

Facebook said it invested $4.2 million in the "Align Programme" which increases the number of women and underrepresented people pursuing careers in computer science by providing students who did not study computer science with the opportunity to earn a master's degree in computer science.



Read More: Qatari leader ready to Mediate between US, Iran
Billionaire Tom Steyer announces run for the White House


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will ..
Entertainment
Actor Dhanush, whose last Hindi release was R. Balkis "Shamitabh", may be working in another H..
Career
Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, a multi-national hospitality management institute, a..
Technology
To ensure uninterrupted functioning of the app in areas of low networks, Facebook-owned..
Travel
Imagine life being a romantic Bollywood song of the 90's. All those exotic frames punched into one..
Finance
India's tea exports increased by 11.5 per cent to 17.93 million kgs in April this year aga..
Gadgets
Yamaha Music India has launched its first Indian keyboard PSR I500 under the 'Make in India' initi..
Startup City
With cities growing rapidly and infrastructure not keeping pace, the daunting work com..
Business
Automobile major MG Motors India on Wednesday said that it plans to manufacture electric vehicle E..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.