Facebook suffers total blackout in UK, Instagram down too

Facebook and Instagram suffered a total outage in the UK and in some parts of Europe as thousands of users went on to Twitter to complain about not being able to use the social media platforms.



According to Downdetector website which monitors online outages, 66 per cent users reported a "total blackout", with 23 per cent claiming they were unable to log in late Friday.



Both the platforms were reported to be back in action on Saturday morning.



"#facebookdown across #europe the end is nigh #brexit is here," tweeted one user.



"Checking the Facebook status... Definitely down," posted another.



Some people reported that Facebook-owned Instagram was also down.



Facebook was yet to comment.



In March, Facebook blamed a server configuration change that caused the outage of its app along with Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.



Facebook users worldwide reported problems logging into their accounts, sharing posts on its website and Instagram and not being able to refresh feeds or post new files using the social media giant's family of apps.



The company acknowledged the service interruption via Twitter, but ruled out a possibility resulting from a distributed denial-of-service, or DDoS attack, on its platform or servers.

