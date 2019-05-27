Facebook fact-checks fake viral video of US Speaker
Monday, 27 May 2019, 04:02 Hrs
4
cmt right
5
Comment Right
5
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
Facebook fact-checks fake viral video of US Speaker


Instead of removing it from the platform, Facebook has decided to show fact-check results of a viral tampered video, slowed down intentionally to show US Speaker Nancy Pelosi talk in a slurred tongue.

"First, the video will appear alongside a related article from a third-party fact-checking website which will point out that the video is indeed altered and secondly, while the post will remain hosted and available, Facebook claims it will limit its reach on the platform, though by what amount or exact means remains unknown," Gizmodo reported on Friday.

The 79-year-old Speaker of the House of Representatives has often been targeted by US President Donald Trump and his allies. The viral video in question was re-shared on Facebook by Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani as well. 

The video was first posted on a page called Politics Watchdog that did not mention that the video was edited in any way for any purpose. On this page alone, Pelosi's video gather over 2.5 million views. 

However, Facebook seems to be depending on loopholes in its policies to get out of the situation that puts the app in spot for providing a platform for spreading misinformation. 

"As a Facebook representative explained in an email to Gizmodo, there's no policy that information posted on the platform necessarily has to be factual," the report added.

In order to check the spread of hate and misinformation on its platform, Facebook has been partnering with more fact-checking organisations. 

Earlier in April, the social networking giant also decided to hire journalists to tackle the issue prevailing on its platform.



Read More news:



Blockchain & Indian Economy: An Impeccable Marriage that can Propel India's Growth in Every Segment



US govt shutdown hurting markets, no agreement in sight yet


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
US Indian
Facebook-owned photo messaging app Instagram has launched the beta version of its in-app sh..
Business
The Pentagon has selected Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS, the cloud computing arm ..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will laun..
Entertainment
"Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin doesn't want season eight to be the final chapter of "..
Finance
The Reserve Bank of India injected a total liquidity of Rs 2.98 lakh crore in the market in 20..
Gadgets
Google Pixel and OnePlus smartphones are catching up and giving stiff competition to Samsu..
Startup City
Youth are leading India's start-up ecosystem where the median age of founder-entrepreneurs..
Career
Wiley, a global leader in research and education has announced a series of blended learning progr..
Technology
Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is still developing its previously announced "Vacatio..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.