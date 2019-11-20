Faber-Castell India Partners with UNICEF to Celebrate International Child Rights Week

On the occasion of 30 years of United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNRC) and International Child Rights Week (14th -20th November), Faber-Castell India partners with United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Maharashtra to make the children aware of the social rights.

Commenting on this, Sonali Shah, Marketing Head Art & Graphics, Faber-Castell India, says, “It was a humbling and delightful experience to partner with UNICEF Maharashtra for the Child Rights Week and 30 years of UNCRC. Faber-Castell, India is committed towards creating and contributing to a sustainable and a safe future for the children across the globe and we therefore welcome such noble opportunities where we’re able to achieve our dreams, one child at a time. We are extremely touched by the creative abilities of these young minds and are glad that we could help in bringing a smile to so many faces through our products. We look forward to more such opportunities“.

In addition, UNICEF Maharashtra organized ‘Rangoutsav’ across 2500 schools in the state, along with the Maharashtra Education Department and, the celebrations saw childrens from various schools express their perspective on child rights in the form of creativity. Also, Faber-Castell being a resource partner for the event, the creativity galore helped in offering a medium for the children to express the thoughts on the canvas.

“We thank Faber-Castell for their encouraging support to take forward the agenda of Children's Rights on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of UNCRC. Together, may we continue to spark children's imagination and color their world with happiness”, states, Dr. Swati Mohapatra – Communications Specialist, UNICEF Maharashtra.