Eros Now, Microsoft to develop next-gen online video platform

Over-the-top (OTT) video platform Eros Now on Thursday joined hands with Microsoft to build a next-generation online video platform on the latter's cloud computing service "Azure".



"The online video market has brought a paradigm shift in the way technology is used and will be used to enhance the customer journey and user experience. We at Eros Now have been the earliest movers in the adoption of technology which is a core strength of the brand," Rishika Lulla Singh, CEO-Eros Digital, said in a statement.



Using Microsoft Azure and Azure Media Services, Eros would develop a new, intuitive online video platform that would provide seamless delivery of content for its consumers across geographies and languages, supported by a robust infrastructure including Azure Content Delivery Network (CDN).



"By using our combined expertise across technology and media, we have an opportunity to build on that foundation and re-imagine entertainment for the rapidly growing audience of digitally-connected consumers in India," added Peggy Johnson, Executive Vice President, Microsoft.



The collaboration would help Eros transform not only how it delivers streaming services to its consumers but also to reimagine the offerings it can provide.



"India is one of the fastest-growing digital entertainment and media markets worldwide, driven by the growth in online video content. AI and intelligent cloud tools will be the next drivers of the media business and will impact everything from content creation to consumer experience," said Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India

