Enterprise Software Veteran Eric Verniaut Takes Charge as Blue Prism's COO

Blue Prism, a RPA software company, on boards Eric Verniaut as its new Chief Operating Officer. As the COO of Blue Prism, Eric will oversee its entire go-to-market operations, which include sales, field marketing, partner management, globalization, customer service & support.

Commenting on the appointment, Alastair Bathgate, CEO of Blue Prism states, “Eric’s appointment is a continuation of Blue Prism’s global growth story,” he adds, “The Company is now three times the size it was just over a year ago, and Eric’s expertise and experience will add strength and depth at all levels of the organization. The market for RPA and automation tools is changing rapidly, and I’m excited to bring Eric on board to architect and drive growth as we adapt and expand in this industry.”

Eric possesses about 30 years of rich experience in technology, particularly in enterprise software, professional services and solution sales. His expertise in the field of sales, operations improvement and global go-to-market would elevate Blue Prism’s customer success initiatives. Furthermore, he is expected to fuel Blue Prism’s continued global expansion into the North America, European, and Asian markets.

Before joining Blue Prism, Eric served as Chief Business Officer at SAP (for EMEA, MEE, and Greater China). At SAP, he reported directly to the Board in order to ensure top and bottom-line growth of the business, maximize efficiencies, and drive the overall performance of the regional sales teams. Eric also deployed successful growth driven strategies across the globe among several business units. Prior to that, Eric worked for Lawson Software, a mid-market American ERP provider, where he oversaw the global sales and services as EVP M3 industries.

On his new role, Eric states, “Throughout my career, I have been passionate about working with customers from around the world to drive mutual value through innovation, Blue Prism offers enterprises a simple solution for automating mission critical processes, and I am excited to be a part of such an innovative company and to help our customers embrace RPA and thrive in the digital era.”

