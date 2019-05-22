Email Validation: Where to Start and How It Benefits Your Business







If email is a part of your marketing mix, you must have heard about the benefits of email validation. In 2019, data quality is essential, as it can make the difference between great deliverability and none at all. But where do you start if youve never cleaned your email list? How do you pick the right service? And, most importantly, how exactly will it help your business? Read on to learn all the things you need to know before you start taking care of your email hygiene.



But wait, what is email validation?



Its the process that checks the format of an email address and establishes whether the domain its associated with really exists. In a matter of seconds, an email validation system detects any syntax errors and nonexistent domains. Its a tremendously useful tool for organizations that send marketing emails and want to make sure they reach their subscribers. Furthermore, it helps companies avoid fraud and communicate transparently with genuine customers.



The benefits of email validation



So, why do savvy marketers rush to have their lists cleaned, especially before sending out important campaigns? Here are the main benefits:





your bounce rate will decrease. Youll get rid of the invalid email addresses in your database, so youll start communicating only with real people.

Youll get rid of the invalid email addresses in your database, so youll start communicating only with real people.



less spam complaints. Email validation services isolate abuse emails (known email complainers), so you can send your messages only to people who really want to receive them.

Email validation services isolate abuse emails (known email complainers), so you can send your messages only to people who really want to receive them.



a boost in your sender reputation. When you maintain good email hygiene, you gain the reputation of a lawful sender, and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) will support you.

When you maintain good email hygiene, you gain the reputation of a lawful sender, and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) will support you.



expect higher open and click-through rates. As your reputation improves, more of your subscribers will receive your emails, so your engagement will increase.

As your reputation improves, more of your subscribers will receive your emails, so your engagement will increase.



higher conversions. Email marketing is all about being able to connect with people and develop long-lasting relationships. That encourages an overall better performance and higher conversions.





How to choose the best email validation service



A few years back, there wasnt much competition on the market, so it was relatively easy to pick a service. As email marketing has grown, so has the need for businesses to maintain data quality. A variety of email validators have appeared, and choosing the right one for you can get confusing.



Here are the most important aspects to keep in mind:





accuracy: if you dont get accurate results, whats the point of cleaning your email list? So, look for a service that guarantees to do a great job.

if you dont get accurate results, whats the point of cleaning your email list? So, look for a service that guarantees to do a great job.



features: a good email validator should be able to detect several risky email addresses. Apart from invalid emails, check if it removes catch-alls, spam traps, disposable and abuse emails.

a good email validator should be able to detect several risky email addresses. Apart from invalid emails, check if it removes catch-alls, spam traps, disposable and abuse emails.



pricing: only you can decide how much youre willing to pay for the service. Sometimes, higher rates dont result in better results, so its best to try out the system before you make a purchase.

only you can decide how much youre willing to pay for the service. Sometimes, higher rates dont result in better results, so its best to try out the system before you make a purchase.



data protection: when you clean your email list, youre handing your subscribers data over to a third party. Make sure they handle that data responsibly  always read their privacy policy and ask if theyre GDPR compliant.

when you clean your email list, youre handing your subscribers data over to a third party. Make sure they handle that data responsibly  always read their privacy policy and ask if theyre GDPR compliant.



support: most email validation systems are easy to use, but if youre new to this, you may need some help. Some companies offer 24/7 support, and thats a nice feature to enjoy.





Email deliverability tips you should know



Once you clean your email list, youre ready to deploy your next email campaign.But thats not enough to ensure your emails always reach your subscribers inboxes. There are a few tips you should know  implement them in your strategy and youll be content:





add the double opt-in on your signup forms: its best to have people confirm they want to be on your email list.

add the double opt-in on your signup forms: its best to have people confirm they want to be on your email list.



install an email validation API on your registration and signup forms: its an extra layer of defense against unwanted email addresses.

install an email validation API on your registration and signup forms: its an extra layer of defense against unwanted email addresses.



personalize your content and check your reports periodically: when you know what your subscribers like, you can keep sending them more of the good stuff to keep your engagement rates high.

personalize your content and check your reports periodically: when you know what your subscribers like, you can keep sending them more of the good stuff to keep your engagement rates high.



dont go overboard with self-promotional messages: strive to send people useful, relevant content to establish brand authority.

dont go overboard with self-promotional messages: strive to send people useful, relevant content to establish brand authority.



run a few A/B tests to determine what the best day is to send your emails: the more specific you can get, the higher the chances to boost your open rates.





Conclusion



Email marketing will continue to grow in the next few years, as social media and PPC marketing are getting more expensive. Putting together a winning strategy isnt hard and it yields results in the long run. Make sure you follow best practices: keep a clean list, create enjoyable content, and soon enough youll see your ROI expand.



Read More News:



Indian-American PAC endorses Harris for President



Indian teen in Dubai gets acceptance from 7 US varsities