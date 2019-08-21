Electro Rent expands globally, deepens its strength in India

Electro Rent successfully concludes its acquisition of Microlease and Livingston to become world's leading player in testing and measurement industry with more than $1 billion worth assets available to rent. Microlease and Livingston brands will operate as Electro Rent Asia. Along with the largest number of assets in place, Electro Rent Asia has sharp focus to invest in equipments required to support the emerging technologies in India such as 5G Roll Outs, Trail Projects of 5G Technology, Automotive Electronics, IoT/Sensor Based Applications and others. With easy access to global standard equipments and best-in-class technical support, Indian firms can expedite their business growth.

The consolidation includes all of the company’s operations in the Indian cities of Gurgaon and Bangalore, the Malaysian state of Penang, and the ROC state of Taiwan. All future Chinese operations will also operate under Electro Rent Asia. With the acquisition, Electro Rent will be in a position to cater better services in the market.

“We are extremely excited about bringing all three brands together to create a premier platform with a global footprint,” said David Whitfield, CEO, Electro Rent Asia. “We are now, by far, the largest single supplier of test and measurement equipment in our industry.”

With a team of highly technical experts covering all aspects of engineering, along with finance and asset management specialists, Electro Rent Asia will be in a position to service a wider range of customers and solve the biggest technical and financial challenges they face with respect to test and measurement.

“In addition to the vast inventory of equipment available to buy, lease or rent, Electro Rent Asia will offer world-class asset management for companies looking to maximize their existing investment,” said Nigel Brown, CEO, Electro Rent Global. “This is exciting news for our customers, our employees and all our partners. We will better serve our markets through an expanded equipment fleet and broader geographical coverage, ensuring better availability levels and a higher level of technical service.”

The North American operations headquarters are based at Corporate Pointe, West Hills, San Fernando CA, while EMEA operations will continue to be run out of the London offices. Operations in Singapore will remain branded as Livingston for the near future.

Read More News: