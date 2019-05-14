Doordarshan souvenir store available on Amazon
Tuesday, 14 May 2019, 04:14 Hrs
Doordarshan souvenir store available on Amazon


As part of its efforts to re-establish Doordarshan as "the channel of India" and to help viewers savour the nostalgia of its famous shows and serials, the national broadcaster on Monday launched its souvenir store on an e-commerce portal Amazon India.

"Doordarshan has always been the 'home' for Indian television viewers. With modest beginnings in Delhi on September 15, 1959, Doordarshan continues to be the channel for and of the citizens of India," an official release said.

It said that shows such as Hum Log, Buniyaad, Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Malgudi Days, Ramayan, Mahabharat, Chitrahaar and Rangoli, were not only impressive but also served as inspiration to the young and old generation in the 80s and early 90s.

In order to provide viewers an experience of brand Doordarshan in their hands and to relive the nostalgia, it was felt that an outlet should be provided which will make the relationship stronger with its viewers and citizens, the release said.

The DD Souvenir Gallery was launched on June 21, 2018, at the Doordarshan Bhawan in the national capital.

"To make it further approachable and accessible, Doordarshan's souvenir store is being launched on the Amazon India," the relase said, adding that it is the first broadcaster whose souvenirs are available online.

The current line of merchandise, including T-shirts, coffee mugs and sippers have the tagline: "I am in your DNA, I am your Doordarshan".



The Review Corner - SOTY 2 - One-Time Watchable



Source: IANS
