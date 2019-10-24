Digitalization the rapid transition from offline to online

India is becoming more and more digitalized as each day passes. The average working Indian has incorporated several digital routines in his day to day work. Grocery shopping can be done through apps such as BigBasket or Grofers, food is ordered through Swiggy and Zomato and we are meeting our future partner through apps such as Tinder and TrulyMadly.

The effects of this transition are predominantly positive. Digitalization is a vital enabler for economic growth in India and the last couple of years Indians have taken online services to heart. It is mainly due to the fact that more and more Indians have access to the internet. This is what is known as the internet penetration rate and it has skyrocketed in India.

The market research, survey and business consultancy firm Kantar IMRB state that India’s internet users will reach double-digit growth in 2019. The growth is most significant in rural areas and it is expected that more than 627 million Indians will have internet access by the end of this year.

The unforeseen problems with rapid internet use

One of the problems with rapid digitalization is the fact that it can be hard for industries to keep up. The rate of consumers accessing the internet is not equivalent to the number of services being provided online. One of the obvious reasons being that accessing the internet and learning how to use it can take less than a day whereas creating an online service is a tedious task.

There is also limited knowledge of what these new netizens (internet users) want. Many times we can look west and see what works in Europe and the US but India is a unique country with its own habits.

Government institutions struggle to keep up

Although it can take time to catch up with the rapid growth of internet penetration there are some industries that are behind the curve for no reason. Indian lotteries are a clear example of this. It is a huge industry in several states creating enormous amounts of GST. The Kerala State lottery for example collected GST worth Rs 908 crore and state revenues of Rs 1,691 crore in 2017.

The Kerala State lottery has so far made minimum efforts when it comes to digitalization. Out of all the Indian lotteries available there is only one that has made the transition online. The Sikkim Government created the Playwin lottery already in 2001 and it has quickly grown to become one of the most popular Indian online lottery websites. This progressive approach to lotteries has not been prioritized by other states and therefore the industry as a whole can be seen as behind in technology.

Moving the lotteries online is not only a way to increase purchases of lottery tickets but it is also a great way to improve the safety of playing. Indian lotteries have long had a problem with counterfeit lottery tickets being sold and moving online is an easy way to avoid this problem.

H2 New creative paths bring lottery online

Although Indian state lotteries are behind when it comes to digitalization there are several entrepreneurs who see the potential of lotteries available online. National lotteries from other countries realized the benefits of improving their lotteries online long ago. Just like our state lotteries they too had a hard time of keeping up with technology. Instead of launching a digital product of their own they provided an opportunity for entrepreneurs to create platforms to sell tickets. They did this by removing their nationality requirements for participation. This, in turn, opened up a whole new industry for lottery agents.

A lotto agent website provides a service where you can purchase lottery tickets online to all the most famous international lotteries available. For each ticket you buy a lotto agent goes out and buys official entry in the lotteries country of origin. The ticket is then scanned and ownership is signed over to you.

Lottery agents are available for Indians as well making it possible for all to play lotteries online. India is not completely in the rear of the digitalization of lotteries since there Indian entrepreneurs who are up to date on the subject. There are examples of Online Lotteries where you can find all the latest news available for Indian players. This includes lottery reviews, playing guides and practical information on how to play safe. It has helped crores of Indian players make educated choices regarding online lotteries. This is one of many creative and new solutions in India’s progression from offline lotteries to online.