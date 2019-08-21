Developing Environmental Responsibility, ISHRAE K-12 Program: Catch them Young

Concern for the Environment has become a vital global issue for the most part of the early 21st century in view of major shifts in the weather conditions and its impact on the environment. In order to increase awareness and to promote environmental education, governments across the world arenow making environmental studies a mandatory part of early education for children.

As global citizens of tomorrow, it’s important for children to develop a sense of urgency regarding the environment, so they can be better equipped to safeguard planet Earth. Textbook education is not enough, students must be exposed to various environmental co-scholastic programs for practical and pedagogic learning. Such all-round exposure will allow them to understand the problem of high carbon emissions that lead to global warming and climate change.

To support this education drive, a technical society called ISHRAE (Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers) organizes K-12 Environment Programs in various schools. Taking up the challenge to educate the children, ISHRAE employs co-scholastic activities like Painting & Poster Competitions, Debates, & Lectures to teach sustainable living in regardto Energy and Environment. The K-12 initiative covers schools across different cities and towns from classes: KG to 12. Schools for underprivileged children as well as premier institutes, all host ISHRAE’s K-12 programs.In higher classes, emphasis shifts to Energy Efficiency, use of Greener Technologies & preservation of Bio Diversity.

The Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ISHRAE), was founded in 1981 at New Delhi by a group of eminent HVAC&R professionals. ISHRAE today has more than 25,000 HVAC&R professionals and Student-members. ISHRAE operates from 43 Chapters and sub Chapters spread all over India, with HQ in Delhi. It is led by a team of elected officers, who are members of the Society, working on a voluntary basis, and collectively called the Board of Governors.