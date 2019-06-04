Desi start-up chosen for Google Demo Day Asia 2019
Tuesday, 04 June 2019, 03:13 Hrs
2
cmt right
8
Comment Right
4
cmt right
2
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
Desi start-up chosen for Google Demo Day Asia 2019


Bengaluru-based Mate Labs is Indias first horizontal Artificial Intelligence (AI) start-up, has been selected to represent India at Google Demo Day Asia 2019.

Mate Labs is only desi start-up that has been selected out of 11 market disruptors in the APAC region.

Google Demo Day Asia 2019 is a platform where start-ups can access world-class mentorship, tech discussions and networking.?

Check out: Top Artificial Intelligence Companies

"We are stoked to meet other talented teams from all across the Asia region and VCs who will be joining us at the event, and we look forward to all the learning. We are confident that this global recognition will be propel our business forward and help us make deeper inroads into the AI market," Rahul Vishwakarma, CEO and Co-Founder, Mate Labs, said in a statement.

Mate Labs is horizontal AI start-up that aims to democratise Machine Learning (ML) and bring it to the masses.



Few Top Artificial Intelligence Companies (4R Systems, GNY.IO, LocateAI)



?

Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will laun..
Gadgets
Google Pixel and OnePlus smartphones are catching up and giving stiff competition to Samsu..
Technology
Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is still developing its previously announced "Vacatio..
Career
Wiley, a global leader in research and education has announced a series of blended learning progr..
Startup City
Youth are leading India's start-up ecosystem where the median age of founder-entrepreneurs..
Finance
The Reserve Bank of India injected a total liquidity of Rs 2.98 lakh crore in the market in 20..
US Indian
Facebook-owned photo messaging app Instagram has launched the beta version of its in-app sh..
Business
The Pentagon has selected Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS, the cloud computing arm ..
Entertainment
"Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin doesn't want season eight to be the final chapter of "..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.