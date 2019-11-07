Deliver Omnichannel Customer Engagement with Newgen at Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2019

Newgen Software, a global provider of automation platform managing content, processes, and communication, announced that it is participating as a silver sponsor at Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo™ 2019 to be held at the Grand Hyatt, Goa, India from 11th - 14th November 2019.

IT leaders and influencers can meet subject matter experts from Newgen at Booth S7 to experience how Newgen’s products, part of its low code application platform, can help businesses streamline their customer journeys. Newgen products help organizations build a connected enterprise by enabling intelligent digital automation, delivering context to content and enhancing omnichannel customer engagement.Leveraging these products, organizations can bridge operational silos and connect front and back offices to present a unified view to customers for a seamless experience.

Newgen experts will also be showcasing customers’ success stories and detailing how enterprises have transformed their key business processes with Newgen.

"Newgen understands that a delightful customer journey is a key to a successful digital business.Whether it’s a mobile app, social media page, website or emails, we help organizations deliver omnichannel experience throughout their customers’ journeys. Our products help bring agility to operations and context to data for real-time visibility and control, without replacing legacy IT infrastructure." said Diwakar Nigam, MD and Chairman, Newgen Software.

Newgen’s architectural philosophy of integration and innovation drives it to leverage cutting edge technologies-from machine learning to digital sensing to robotic process automation-to build industry application that keep organizations ahead of the curve.