Delhi’s Award Winning Youth Volunteers Honored by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards



Krrish Chawla (17) and Chaitanya Venkateswaran (17), two of India’s top youth volunteers from New Delhi honored at the gala awards ceremony at Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History during the 24th annual presentation of the U.S Prudential Spirit of Community Awards. Both were presented with special commemorative trophies by Prudential Financial Chairman & CEO, Charles Lowrey and in addition, award winning actress Viola Davis also congratulated them. Krrish and Chaitanya also won an all-expense-paid trip to this week’s special recognition events in Washington, D.C.



Charles Lowrey, Chairman& CEO, Prudential Financial, says, “We’re impressed and inspired by the way these honorees have identified problems facing their communities and stepped up to the challenge to make a difference. It’s a privilege to celebrate their leadership and compassion, and we look forward to seeing the great things they accomplish in the future”.



Krrish, a Class XI student at Modern School, Vasant Vihar developed ‘Breathify’, an innovative and low-cost air purifier with a dual objective of benefiting the environment and society. He donated around 125 air purifiers to underserved hospitals, senior housing and nonprofit organizations. Similarly Chaitanya, a Class XI student at Tagore International School, Vasant Vihar created an initiative ‘Project Drishti’, that helps students with visual impairments in inclusive classrooms to reach their full potential. Chaitanya’s aim was to provide accessible books, educational materials, kits and devices. She also distributed 100 resource kits to children with visual impairments in 10 schools and initiated a crowdfunding campaign for the purchase of resource kits. Both of them joined other international honorees and the American honorees to share volunteering experiences and perspectives, and toured the major sights and landmarks of America’s capital.



Founded in 1875, Prudential Financial leverages its heritage of life insurance and asset management expertise and focuses on helping approximately 50 million individual and institutional customers grow and protect their wealth. Prudential has its operations in the United States, Asia, Europe and Latin America and is composed of hundreds of subsidiaries and holds more than $2 trillion of life insurance.



