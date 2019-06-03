Delhi plans free travel for women in Metro, DTC buses



The Delhi government plans to allow women to travel free in DTC buses, cluster buses and Delhi Metro in the national capital within the next three months.



"Women can avail free rides on all DTC buses, cluster buses and Delhi Metro. The plan is to encourage women to use public transport, which is considered the safest mode of transport," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told the media on Monday.



He said that officers had been asked to frame a detailed proposal in a week for both the Metro and state-run Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). "We are trying to get the scheme implemented within 2-3 months."



The scheme would be subsidised by the Delhi government, he said. "Women who can afford the ride can buy the ticket. We would encourage them to do so, so that the subsidy can be provided to others."



He also said that the scheme would cost the Delhi government an estimated Rs 700 crore for the remaining financial year. "No clearance from the Centre is required for this."



He said the step would not only encourage women to use public transport more but also increase their participation in the workforce.



Source: IANS