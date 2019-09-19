Delhi Police launches new 'Tatpar' app

The Delhi Police has launched a new app called 'Tatpar' which provides a range of integrated services with a single touch.



The app contains links to all important websites, mobile applications and helpline numbers of Delhi Police apart from 50 other services.



The app was launched by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at a grand event at India Gate.



Delhi Police spokesperson Anil Mittal told IANS: "Delhi Police has started 50 public services on the digital platform. All these have been integrated in the Tatpar app. You will just need to download it."



The app will help users to locate police stations, with assistance on filing FIR and about any vehicle that has been towed away by the traffic police. It will also help users to contact their local Station House Officer.



It has been designed by the IT ministry along with the National e-Governance Division.

