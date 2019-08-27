DGCA Bans Some MacBook Laptops in Planes

The civil aviation regulator here on Monday asked passengers not to carry certain type of Apple's MacBook Pro laptops due to safety concerns with the device.



The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said a limited number of older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops, sold primarily between September 2015 and February 2017, posed a safety risk due to fears about overheating of batteries.



"Consequent upon the recall of a limited number of older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops by Apple Inc (sold primarily between September 2015 and February 2017) due to fears that their batteries may overheat and pose a safety risk, DGCA requests all air passengers not to fly with the affected models either as hand-baggage or checked-in baggage until the battery has been verified or certified as safe or replaced by the manufacturer," the DGCA tweeted.



The issue of electronic devices getting overheated and emitting smoke could cause safety hazard on-board.



On June 20, Apple announced a voluntary recall of a limited number of older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units, which contained a battery "that may overheat and pose a safety risk. The units were sold primarily between September 2015 and February 2017 and can be identified by their product serial number."



The recall didn't affect any other 15-inch MacBook Pro units or other Mac notebooks.

