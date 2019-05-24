Corporate India's Reaction on Modi's Comeback
By SiliconIndia   |   Friday, 24 May 2019, 13:41 Hrs
6
cmt right
7
Comment Right
5
cmt right
2
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email

As India wraps up the largest democratic election process in history on 23rd May, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by BJP emerged as a clear Victor in the Lok Sabah Elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi scripted history by becoming the second political party in the Indian history to come back to power with full majority by its own, even stronger this time. NDA has won 353 seats, where the BJP itself crossed the 300 mark. While the UPA coalition trailed far behind 92 seats, the Congress once again fell short of numbers needed to get Leader of Opposition position in Lok Sabha.

modi

The outcome has led to the long reign of political stability in India, which was much needed for businesses. NDA’s coming back to power is a good sign for the Industries and organizations as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now comfortably placed for the next five years to finish his unfinished agendas, which he had started in the previous term. Here’s a look at the reactions from the corporate leaders and entrepreneur community of our country and their expectations from the new government.
SPOTLIGHT
Career
Wiley, a global leader in research and education has announced a series of blended learning progr..
Entertainment
"Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin doesn't want season eight to be the final chapter of "..
US Indian
Facebook-owned photo messaging app Instagram has launched the beta version of its in-app sh..
Finance
The Reserve Bank of India injected a total liquidity of Rs 2.98 lakh crore in the market in 20..
Technology
Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is still developing its previously announced "Vacatio..
Startup City
Youth are leading India's start-up ecosystem where the median age of founder-entrepreneurs..
Gadgets
Google Pixel and OnePlus smartphones are catching up and giving stiff competition to Samsu..
Business
The Pentagon has selected Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS, the cloud computing arm ..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will laun..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.