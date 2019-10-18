Considering MAT? Checkout Top 10 Colleges Participating in MAT with Cut Off

MAT conducted by the All India Management Association (AIMA) is one of the most popular management entrance tests with 600+ colleges accepting MAT score. It is conducted 4 times in a year in the month of February, May, September and December. Candidates have the liberty to appear in two modes as a paper based test or as a computer based test.

The third session of MAT 2019 was held in September the results for which were declared on September 27, 2019 on official website mat.aima.in. Application form for December session are available from October 4 to December 1 (PBT) and December 6 (CBT), 2019. Exam will be held on December 8 and December 14, 2019 in PBT and CBT mode respectively. Know more about MAT December session

AIMA releases zone wise list of participating colleges with the commencement of MAT Application Process. Colleges individually announce the list of shortlisted candidates based on the MAT result. A notable advantage of MAT is that candidates can apply to 5 MBA college of their choice accepting MAT score while filling out the application form. MAT scores are valid for a period of 1 year from the day of declaration of results. Candidates appearing for multiple sessions of MAT have the option to use best of their score.

Top Colleges Participating in MAT 2019

It is necessary to have a clear picture of the participating institutes to prepare for the application process of MAT to get into B-School of your choice. There are various factors that are to be kept in mind while deciding the institute you can apply for and finally take admission. Parameters like ranking of college, placements, academic and global exposure of the college must be considered.

1. Management Development Institute (MDI) Murshidabad

MDI, Murshidabad stands at 11th spot in the NIRF rankings. The college offers a Postgraduate program in Management (PGPM) Post Graduation in Management (PGPM), Human Resources (PGPHR), and International Management (PGPIM). The college accepts the MAT scores for the admission process, cut off for which goes as high as 600+.

One of the top Business Schools of India, MDI’s Post Graduate Program in Management (PGPM) has been awarded an A grade by the National Board of Accreditation of the AICTE. The Average compensation offered by the institute over the years is 5 LPA with highest package of Rs 12 Lakhs per annum.

2. International School of Business and Media, Pune

ISBM stands at 37 in NIRF ranking, offering courses in General Management (PGDM), International Business (PGDM-International Business), Insurance & Risk (PGDM-Insurance & Risk Management), Media & Communication (PGDM-Media & Communication Management), and Supply Chain Operation (PGDM-Supply Chain Operation Management). The total number of seats for these programs is 300, Cut Off for which goes up to 80 percentile or above.

ISBM Pune is amongst the top B-Schools in India in terms of Education and career building. Students join the institute from all states and also few foreign universities. Average compensation offered by the institute over the years is 7.4 LPA with highest package of Rs 14 Lakhs per annum.

3. Jagan Institute of Management Studies (JIMS), Rohini, Delhi

Located in the national capital, JIMS Delhi ranks 43 in the NIRF 2019 ranking securing its place among the top 50 management colleges of India. The institute offers various specialisations of Fellowship Program and PG Diploma in Management. JIMS Delhi is home to the management aspirants from all over the country.

Candidates with 580 composite MAT score are eligible for further rounds of PGDM selection process. The institute provides 40% weightage to the entrance exam. Apart from MAT, score of CAT, CMAT, XAT and ATMA are also accepted for admissions. The institute has a standard placement record. Around 200 companies visit the campus every year. The highest package received last year was 17.33 LPA.

4. Birla Institute of Management and Technology (BIMTECH) Greater Noida

BIMTECH stands at 57 in NIRF ranking, offering courses in General Management (PGDM), International Business (PGDM-International Business), Insurance Business (PGDM-Insurance Business Management), and Retail (PGDM-Retail Management). MAT scores are accepted for PGDM (RM) and PGDM (IB). Total number of seats for both the programmes is 54. Cut off for which goes upto 70 percentile or above.

BIMTECH provides a conducive academic environment and rejuvenating campus life. Students join the institute from all states and also few foreign universities. Average compensation offered by the institute over the years is 8.2 LPA with highest package of Rs 20 Lakhs per annum (international) and Rs 16 Lakh (domestic).

5. Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow

Established in 1955, Jaipuria Institute of Management Lucknow is a prestigious business school. The institute offers PGDM courses in Marketing, Finance, Retail and Service Management. With its conducive learning environment and experienced and qualified professors, the school was ranked 68 in the NIRF Ranking.

Jaipuria Institute of Management offers an average compensation package of 6.7 lakh, the highest package being 18 LPA. MAT scores are accepted by the college for admissions, cut off for which can land around 500.

6. Indus Business Academy (IBSA), Bengaluru

IBSA Bengaluru, stands at 70 in NIRF ranking, offering courses in General Management (PGDM), International Business (PGDM-International Business), Finance (PGDM-Finance Management), Business Analytics & E-business (PGDM-Business Analytics & E-business Management), Entrepreneurship Management (PGDM-Entrepreneurship Management), and Supply Chain Operation (PGDM-Supply Chain Operation Management). MAT scores are accepted for PGDM (FM), PGDM (BAM), PGDM (SCOM) and PGDM (IB). Cut off for which goes up to 500 marks and above.

IBSA Pune is amongst the top B-Schools in India in terms of Education and career building. Students join the institute from all states and also few foreign universities. Average compensation offered by the institute over the years is 6.1 LPA with highest package of Rs 20 Lakhs per annum.

7. Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak

IIM Rohtak stands at 23 in the NIRF rankings. The college offers a variety in terms of management course, offering PGP in Fellow Programme in Management (FPM), Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP), and Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGPM). The college accepts MAT score for the admission process. The cut off is accepted to be around 600.

8. National Institute of Technology, Warangal

NIT, Warangal stands at 28th rank in the NIRF ranking. Courses offered range from General Management (PGDM-Marketing Management), Operations (PGDM- Operation Management), Information Technology(PGDM-Information Technology Management), and Finance (PGDM-Financial Management). MAT scores are accepted for PGDM-OM, PGDM-MM, PGDM-IT, and PGDM-FM, for which the cut off would be more than 600.

The institute stands at par with its fellow NITs, delivering excellence in academics. The Average package offered by the institute over the years is 5 LPA with the highest package of Rs 12 Lakhs per annum.

9. Department of Management Studies, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras

The institute ranks number one in NIRF rankings, offering courses such as General MBA and Executives MBA, and Post Graduate Program for Working Professionals (PGPEX). MAT scores are accepted for the general MBA program for which they would take around 60 students per year. The MAT cut off for the admission process goes up to 600. Aggregate salary package offered by the institute last year was 12 LPA with the highest package of Rs 18 LPA.

10. ITM Business School, Navi Mumbai

ITM group ranks on the 32nd spot in the NIRF rankings. The college offers a variety of courses like Business Analytics, Marketing, Human Resource Management, Financial Market, International Business, Operations, and Digital Marketing. The college accepts MAT scores for all of the courses mentioned above, for which the cut off is expected to go up to 400 marks.

The college is involved in numerous international collaborations with many universities. The college Average compensation offered by the institute over the years is 7 LPA with the highest package of Rs 12 Lakhs per annum for 2019.

Why appearing for MAT 2019 is beneficial?

An intrinsic query may arise in the mind of management aspirants on the need to appear in MAT over other widely accepted entrance exams. December session of MAT 2019 is to be treated as a windfall for CAT candidates. Candidates worried about their CAT or XAT results can appear for MAT and have a chance to get into top MBA colleges.

Moreover, unlike other exams MAT gives a possibility to appear in paper based or computer based test as per candidates suitability. Appearing in MAT in CBT mode will help candidates acquire an idea of other online management exams. MAT scores are valid for a period of 1 year from the date of declaration of result, the silver lining is candidates can reappear in the next quarterly exam to improve their score.

MAT covers similar topics which are covered under CAT, XAT, SNAP, NMAT and IIFT exam. As all these exams are based on MCQ type format, barring CAT that has certain Non-MCQ type of questions too, appearing in MAT will provide a good idea of the current question trends in MBA entrance exams. It can be an assessing point for candidates in terms of where their preparation lies.

With less competition compared to other MBA entrance test and high chances of cracking the test, MAT is an ideal gateway to top management colleges in India.