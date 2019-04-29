Cloudway Receives 'Business Network Partner of the year 2018' Award at the SAP India Partner Summit 2019







New Delhi, April 29, 2019Cloudway Consulting today announced it is the recipient of the prestigious ?Business Network Partner of the year 2018 at the SAP India Partner Summit 2019.



The SAP Partner Awards are presented annually to the top SAP partners that have excelled in developing and strengthening their alliance with SAP to drive customer success. Selected from SAP's wide-ranging partner base, nominations for the SAP Partner India Summit Awards are based on field recommendations, customer feedback, various other performance indicators and internal SAP sales data during the period FY 2018-19.



At the award function,?Naveenn Suri, CEO - Cloudway Consulting said, ?We at Cloudway are greatly honoured to receive the 'Business Network Partner of the year 2018' award. The prestigious recognition will further cement our position as one of the leading SAP Cloud partners in India, driven by innovation and customer first approach. I would once again like to thank SAP for their consistent support in accomplishing our business objectives.



A steering committee composed of regional and global SAP representatives determined winning partners in each category for General Business and Strategic Alliances for the Indian Subcontinent.



Parvesh Ghai,Vice-President - Strategic Alliances and Channels, SAP Indian Sub-continent said, Our esteemed partners play a pivotal role in extending our market reach and strengthening our brand. I congratulate Cloudway Consulting for receiving the 'Business Network Partner of the year 2018' award. I am confident that our partner engagement activities will further strengthen our business alliance and enhance service delivery for our customers.



Cloudway offers widespread portfolio of SAP cloud services encompassing SAP business Transformation Solutions & Technology accompanied with Value Proposition Services to provide competitive edge in the marketplace for the clients. With deep alignment of thoughts and actions into SAP solutions and deliveries, Cloudway Consulting focus is on being a world-class SAP Cloud solution provider.