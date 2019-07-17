Clear IBPS RRB Prelims by Preparing These Important Topics

IBPS RRB is conducted in three main stages- Prelims, Mains and Interview. The Prelims exam for IBPS RRB is round the corner. Students who are biting their nails in the stress of the exam have a saviour- Important Topics in IBPS RRB.

Prepare all the important topics thoroughly and crack the first stage of IBPS RRB with flying colours.

IBPS RRB Prelims is scheduled for August 3, August 4 and August 11, 2019. Follow this basic tip to prepare for the exam in the remaining 15 days “Revise the Old, Don’t Learn The New” Focus on the IBPS RRB Mock Tests based on the previous year question papers and paper pattern to keep yourself aware of the expected questions.

Students aspiring to clear the exam in the first attempt must focus on previous year question papers or daily quizzes based on the important topics mentioned in the article.

IBPS RRB Syllabus

IBPS RRB Syllabus has been similar (without any changes) for the exam conducted every year. The students who have appeared for the exam previously definitely have an edge over the students who are appearing for the first time, however, preparing all the topics is not necessarily helpful.

Students must check the previous analysis to infer the most asked topics out of the topics included in IBPS RRB Syllabus so that they focus on them more than the ones asked the least.

IBPS RRB Important Topics for Officer

Prelims exam for officer includes 2 sections- Numerical Ability & Reasoning

There are 40 questions from each section of the exam.

Manage your time well as the duration of the exam is 45 minutes

The most important topics for IBPS RRB Officer Prelims are mentioned below:

Data Interpretation - There were approximately 15 questions from this topic in the exam.

- There were approximately 15 questions from this topic in the exam. SI/CI, Ratio, Percentage, Profit Loss and Word Problems - These are all included in Miscellaneous part of numerical ability section. There are 10-15 questions from these topics in the exam.

- These are all included in Miscellaneous part of numerical ability section. There are 10-15 questions from these topics in the exam. Algebra - Focus on questions based on Linear and Quadratic Equation. There were 7 questions asked from this topic in Numerical Ability in the previous year question paper.

- Focus on questions based on Linear and Quadratic Equation. There were 7 questions asked from this topic in Numerical Ability in the previous year question paper. Seating Arrangement - This topic dominates the reasoning section with approx 10-15 questions.

- This topic dominates the reasoning section with approx 10-15 questions. Arrangement and Pattern - Questions based on a random sequence of alphabets, number arrangements, mixed series dictionary etc. were asked. This included 3-6 questions in the previous year paper.

- Questions based on a random sequence of alphabets, number arrangements, mixed series dictionary etc. were asked. This included 3-6 questions in the previous year paper. Blood Relations- There were 2-7 questions asked from this topic in reasoning section which took the least time to be solved. Practice questions based on this topic from the previous year papers.

IBPS RRB Important Topics for Assistant

The Preliminary exam for Office Assistant Post in IBPS RRB comprises two sections- Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude.

The questions for both the posts are almost similar, so preparation tricks can be the same.

There are 80 questions in the exam (40 from each section) to be completed in 45 minutes.

Here are the important topics to aid the preparation for IBPS RRB Prelims for Office Assistant post:

Arrangement & Pattern - This is one of the most asked topics from reasoning section. There were 10-15 questions from this topic in the IBPS RRB Assistant Prelims.

- This is one of the most asked topics from reasoning section. There were 10-15 questions from this topic in the IBPS RRB Assistant Prelims. Coding & Decoding - The question paper for the assistant post has 5-7 questions from this section in general which makes this one of the most important topics in the exam.

- The question paper for the assistant post has 5-7 questions from this section in general which makes this one of the most important topics in the exam. Syllogisms - Questions based on possibilities or negative situations are 4-6 in number. Focus on solving these questions in the least time as they can be tricky.

- Questions based on possibilities or negative situations are 4-6 in number. Focus on solving these questions in the least time as they can be tricky. Data Interpretation - This topic from the Quant section is the most asked in the exam. There are 10-15 questions based on Line Graphs, Pie charts, Bar graphs, missing data type caselets etc.

- This topic from the Quant section is the most asked in the exam. There are 10-15 questions based on Line Graphs, Pie charts, Bar graphs, missing data type caselets etc. Simplification - There are generally 10-15 questions based on BODMAS rule and Approximation in the exam. Focus on direct formulae and quick calculations to solve them in time.

- There are generally 10-15 questions based on BODMAS rule and Approximation in the exam. Focus on direct formulae and quick calculations to solve them in time. Miscellaneous- Questions based on the Number system, Profit Loss, SI/CI, Average, Probability, Ratio and Proportion etc. are asked. There are 10-15 questions from these topics in all.

