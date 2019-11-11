Citrix Names Bronwyn Hastings Senior Vice President, Worldwide Channel Sales and Ecosystem

November 11, 2019– Citrix Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTXS) announced the appointment of Bronwyn Hastings as Senior Vice President, Worldwide Channel Sales and Ecosystem. A veteran leader with more than two decades of experience in the software industry, Hastings will spearhead the company’s efforts to deliver market-leading digital workspace solutions that transform the employee experience and the way work gets done through its robust ecosystem of partners.

Reporting to Mark Ferrer, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Citrix, Hastings will be responsible for partner sales worldwide, go-to-market partner programs and partner marketing for all Citrix products. The Citrix partner ecosystem includes more than 10,000 Citrix Solution Advisors, Citrix Service Providers, Global SI's, ISV's and Value Added Distributors.

“At Citrix, we’re delivering the future of work today. But we aren’t doing it alone,” Ferrer said. “Our partner ecosystem is among the most powerful in the industry and Bronwyn is uniquely positioned to enhance this network and the programs and services that we provide to help companies accelerate their digital transformations and power a better way to work.”

Hastings has more than 25 years of experience leading strategic and operational functions of business development and partner organizations in the software industry. She joins Citrix after eight years with SAP, most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Global Business Development and Ecosystems. Before that, she was Senior Vice President and General Manager of Ecosystem and Channels for Asia Pacific and Greater China. She also spent 15 years at Oracle in a variety of senior leadership roles prior to her tenure at SAP.

“Citrix has a compelling vision for the future of work,” said Hastings. “I am eager to collaborate with our incredible community of partners to provide companies with the solutions and services they need to make this vision a reality.”

Diane Fanelli, who has served as the interim Global Partner Sales Lead for Citrix since July, will work side-by-side with Hastings to ensure a seamless leadership transition before assuming a new, strategic leadership role in the Worldwide Sales and Services organization January 1.