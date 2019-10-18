Chitkara University's Student, Pranav Goyal Brings-in Single-use Plastic Substitute

Pranav Goyal, a B.Tech 2nd Year from Chitkara University student has invented a purely biodegradable and environment-friendly substitute for the purpose. According to his invention, starch extracted from potato waste make pallets which can be used to manufacture biodegradable products like straw, spoons, forks, plates, carry bags and water bottles. This invention aims to replace the petroleum-based plastic products which are a major contributing factor to pollution.



Congratulating Pranav, Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor, Chitkara University, says, “Chitkara University provides the NextGen with the right platform in the form of education, a world-class incubator, mentors and funding, to come up with innovative solutions to society's problems and make a real difference. Pranav's invention is indeed incredible and encouraging for the cause to save our planet”.

Pranav Goyal was working along with the mentors, Abha Sharma, CEED; Sumeer Walia (Director), CEED, Chitkara University. The invention was deployed under the company SPM Bioplastic, which is incubated at Explore Hub, Chitkara University, Himachal Pradesh. Also, the centre for Entrepreneurship Education & Development (CEED) motivates and helps students to be part of a start-up ecosystem and encourages their ideas.

Commenting on his invention, Pranav, says, “We use starch extracted from potato waste and centrifuge it to form another material which can be used as a raw material in place of plastic products. The product is 100% biodegradable and environment-friendly. We basically make pallets of the starch, feed it into an extruder and then mould it into different shapes of products. I believe as inventors we should be very conscious about designing a product that is true to the form, function and, most importantly, the carbon footprint. This was the driving force behind my research and invention”.



