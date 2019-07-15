Chinese Cloud Robotics Developer Files for US IPO
Monday, 15 July 2019, 04:09 Hrs
15
cmt right
7
Comment Right
20
cmt right
4
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
Chinese Cloud Robotics Developer Files for US IPO


Â Chinese Cloud-based robotics company CloudMinds Inc. filed for an initial public offering (IPO) on the US stock market.

The company intends to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CMDS", with an expectation to raise up to $500 million, according to its prospectus filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission late on Friday.

Citigroup, JP Morgan and UBS Investment Bank are the joint bookrunners on the deal, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday. No pricing terms were disclosed.

Founded in 2015, the Beijing-based company operates an open end-to-end Cloud robot system and offers related products and services to the world.

Aging populations, structural labour shortages, rising labour costs and the drive for continuous productivity enhancement create growing demand for both industrial and service robots, the company said in its filing, citing market research company Frost & Sullivan.

According to Frost & Sullivan, the market size of total global robotics, measured by sales value, registered $75.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $201 billion in 2023. Meanwhile, the sales value of global Cloud robotics is expected to hit $103 billion in 2023.

The number of Chinese firms listed on the US exchanges increased in 2018, as more companies mull going public driven by the country's fast economic development.

A total of 43 Chinese companies were newly listed in the US market in 2018, up from 24 in 2017 and 10 in 2016, according to data from Wind, a financial data provider.



Read More News:



Face Recognition Technology a Double-Edged Sword for India



OnePlus 7 Pro Gets OxygenOS 9.5.9 Update


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Career
Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, a multi-national hospitality management institute, a..
Technology
To ensure uninterrupted functioning of the app in areas of low networks, Facebook-owned..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will ..
Gadgets
Yamaha Music India has launched its first Indian keyboard PSR I500 under the 'Make in India' initi..
Travel
Imagine life being a romantic Bollywood song of the 90's. All those exotic frames punched into one..
Finance
India's tea exports increased by 11.5 per cent to 17.93 million kgs in April this year aga..
Startup City
With cities growing rapidly and infrastructure not keeping pace, the daunting work com..
Business
Automobile major MG Motors India on Wednesday said that it plans to manufacture electric vehicle E..
Entertainment
Actor Dhanush, whose last Hindi release was R. Balkis "Shamitabh", may be working in another H..

Â© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.