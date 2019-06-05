China First Country to Launch Rocket from Sea
Wednesday, 05 June 2019, 12:55 Hrs
14
cmt right
13
Comment Right
30
cmt right
7
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
China first country in launching rocket from sea


In a first, China on Wednesday successfully launched a rocket from a sailing ship into space, showcasing its prowess in the field.

A Long March-11 solid propellant carrier rocket blasted off at 12.06 p.m. from the mobile platform in the Yellow Sea off Shandong Province, Chinese news agency Xinhua reported.

It is China's first space launch from a sea-based platform and the 306th mission of the Long March carrier rocket series, the state-owned news outlet said.

China has spent billions of dollars on space technology and aims to become a dominant superpower by 2030.

The Long March-11 can carry small satellites and can take multiple satellites into orbit at the same time.

The rocket carried two technology experiment satellites and five commercial satellites into space.

"The seaborne launch technology will meet the growing launch demand of low inclination satellites and help China provide launch services for countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative," experts were quoted as saying by Xinhua.

The two satellites are expected to step up all-weather monitoring of ocean wind fields, improve typhoon monitoring and accuracy of the weather forecast in China.
 



Read more news:



Growth in infrastructure key for job creation

New AI system helps drones land more quickly



 


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Technology
To ensure uninterrupted functioning of the app in areas of low networks, Facebook-owned..
Career
Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, a multi-national hospitality management institute, a..
Travel
Imagine life being a romantic Bollywood song of the 90's. All those exotic frames punched into one..
Business
Automobile major MG Motors India on Wednesday said that it plans to manufacture electric vehicle E..
Startup City
With cities growing rapidly and infrastructure not keeping pace, the daunting work com..
Entertainment
Actor Dhanush, whose last Hindi release was R. Balkis "Shamitabh", may be working in another H..
Finance
India's tea exports increased by 11.5 per cent to 17.93 million kgs in April this year aga..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will ..
Gadgets
Yamaha Music India has launched its first Indian keyboard PSR I500 under the 'Make in India' initi..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.