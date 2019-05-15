Capt. Aarohi Pandit is now the World's First Woman to Cross the Atlantic Ocean, Solo, in a Light Sport Aircraft
By SiliconIndia   |   Wednesday, 15 May 2019, 09:02 Hrs
Aarohi Pandit, a 23 year old Captain from Mumbai who flew from Wick, Scotland (UK) to Iqaluit, Canada is now the world’s first woman pilot to cross the Atlantic Ocean, Solo, in a Light Sport Aircraft(LSA). Also, she is the world’s first woman pilot to successfully complete a solo flight across the Greenland ice cap in an LSA.



Commenting on this feat, Capt. Aarohi, says, “I’m so honoured and grateful that I could do this for my country and for women everywhere. Flying over the Atlantic Ocean is a humbling experience. It’s just you and your little plane, with the light blue sky above and the dark blue sea or shining white ice below. Certain parts were bumpy but the beauty of the ocean and the islands is breathtaking. I would do it all over again in a heartbeat!”



Being an Indian CPL and LSA License holder, Aarohi flied around the world for the ‘WE! Women Empower Expedition, world’s first all-woman team circumnavigation of the planet in a Light Sport Aircraft (LSA). However, the aircraft which was used was India’s first LSA registered aircraft Mahi, which is a tiny single engine Sinus 912 plane that weighs less than a Bullet bike and is manufactured by Pipistrel Slovenia.



The solo fights over the Atlantic Ocean is not an easy task as it requires a rigorous seven-month regimen of extreme weather, oceanic and high-altitude flying along with various physical and mental exercises that aims to take on the hardest terrain and weather conditions being alone in the cockpit. With this, WE! Expedition will continue westwards to fly back home to India and aims to cover more longitudes and records to make.

