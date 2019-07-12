CIO Appointment in the U.S.; the Indians are Being Widely Cherry-Picked







Fremont, CA: Indians, for decades have been playing a pivotal role in the global technology landscape. Ever since the strides of Indian graduates imprinted on the soil of Silicon Valley, in the late 1970s and 1980s, skilful Indians have made breakthroughs, dodged the limitations, and held the positions of power in the global technology arena.



The fascinating fact is that almost all the U.S. technology giants have technology pioneers of Indian descent working for them. Among those, the C level positions, especially the CIOs of Indian origin, seem to be hot favorites of corporate America. There is a definite surge in the appointments of Indians as CIOs. This trend is far more powerful to upend the general perception that the people of Indian origin can only perform technical nuts-and-bolts tasks.



The last few months have seen a string of Indians being appointed as CIOs of the American companies. Though it is not a rarity, two factors make it pretty noteworthy. One, it strives to emphasize the idea that the trend is accelerating. Two, the appointments are not restricted only to the large corporations or particular sectors. The proliferation of the tendency to mid-sized companies suggests mainstreaming of the trend. The appointments happened last year have seen Indians being entrusted with CIO jobs in a wide range of companies, including corporate giants, medium-sized firms, non-profits, and even government.



As per a survey conducted by Silicon India magazine in 2019, today, there are close to 100 CIOs of Indian origin in America, including some working for the public sector.



Here is a list of Indians who have been appointed as the CIOs of American organizations recently.







Sameer Badlani has been appointed as CIO by Fairview Health Services, based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States. Badlani comes from Sutter Health, where he was chief health information officer (CHIO) and system vice president of enterprise data management/analytics. He holds an MBBS degree, Medicine from Delhi University.







Ramesh Razdan has joined Bain & Company, a Management consulting firm as its new chief information officer (CIO). Razdan was previously CIO at rival strategy firm Boston Consulting Group. He started his career as a technical team lead at Pertech Computers Ltd. in India.







Varadheesh Chennakrishnan has been appointed as the CIO of JoAnn Stores, a Hudson based fabrics and crafts retailer on March 20 this year. He was previously working in Ulta Beauty where he spent more than eight years in roles in Information Technology most recently as senior VP for applications and enterprise architecture.



