CII Identifies 31 Products with High Export Potential
Monday, 22 July 2019, 03:45 Hrs
16
cmt right
15
Comment Right
9
cmt right
3
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
CII Identifies 31 Products with High Export Potential


The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has identified 31 items, including women's apparel, drugs, cyclic hydrocarbons, and furniture, with high potential for exports in a new study on boosting merchandise exports.

The identification of the products comes in the light of moderating export growth in the first quarter of 2019-20 as a result of global trade developments. 

CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said: "A targeted export strategy that identifies and boosts the right products is imperative for achieving double-digit export growth. An export strategy assumes greater significance given a rapidly changing global trade landscape, shifting of global value chains and new free trade agreements, including mega trade agreements." 

In the research paper, "Indian Exports: The Next Trajectory - Mapping Products and Destinations", the industry chamber has suggested a double-pronged approach of expanding domestic production and undertaking targeted promotion in top importing nations to build exports in these items.

To encourage domestic manufacturing, the CII has called for strengthening industrial clusters with related infrastructure and port connectivity. Adopting an integrated value-chain approach for establishing global linkages is another important recommendation which would require interventions such as logistics and infrastructure support, skill development initiatives among others.

Trade and investment agreements and an infrastructure for promoting standards and certifications are needed, said CII. Incentives to encourage greater adoption of technology and innovation and boosting high-tech exports are also suggested. 

A key recommendation is the need for developing an export strategy at the state level, based on states' comparative advantages.



Read More News:



Wipro Net Rises 12.6% in First Quarter



ADB to Give Rs 1,540 Cr for Tripura Power Projects


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Travel
Imagine life being a romantic Bollywood song of the 90's. All those exotic frames punched into one..
Gadgets
Yamaha Music India has launched its first Indian keyboard PSR I500 under the 'Make in India' initi..
Technology
To ensure uninterrupted functioning of the app in areas of low networks, Facebook-owned..
Entertainment
Actor Dhanush, whose last Hindi release was R. Balkis "Shamitabh", may be working in another H..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will ..
Finance
India's tea exports increased by 11.5 per cent to 17.93 million kgs in April this year aga..
Career
Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, a multi-national hospitality management institute, a..
Business
Automobile major MG Motors India on Wednesday said that it plans to manufacture electric vehicle E..
Startup City
With cities growing rapidly and infrastructure not keeping pace, the daunting work com..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.