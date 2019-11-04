Business Events Galore at Xpressions - 2019

XIMB is all set to host “Xpressions”; one of the biggest and truly magnanimous shows in all of India from 8th -10th November 2019. The festival shall give wings to the desires and aspirations of the young minds from almost 100 colleges by providing them a stage to express themselves and showcase their talent.

The grandeur of Xpressions-2019 will be supplemented by the innumerable business events that would test the acumen of the future corporate honchos as this year’s carte du jour reveals the sizzling array of events lined up for the aforementioned period. The different business events include Jack of All Trades ( A National Level Case Study & Simulation Game Competition by the Gaming Committee of XIMB), Case Connect (National Level Case Study Competition by XSYS: the Systems Association), Inquizzitive (Flagship Quizzing Competition by XQuizzite: The Quizzing Committee), Maven (a National-Level Case Study Competition, organized by Constrat: the Strategy Association), MPower (A Marketing based Business event by MAXIM: the Marketing Association), Nirnay (Business Simulation Game by X-Ops: the Operations Committee), Trade Wars (Trading Simulation Game by XFIN: the Finance Association ), XIMB-MUN ( a UN Simulation Competition by SpeakUp, the Oratory Club), Resonance ( a Business Simulation Gaming Event by XSYS: the Systems Association), Ad-Valorem (a Business Ideation Competition by XSEED: the Entrepreneurship Cell), Aarohan ( a Case Study Competition by X-Ops: the Operations Committee), Fincaso ( a Case Study Competition by XFIN: the Finance Association), Vakritva (A SRC and Speak Up featured event aimed at social issues) and Vriddhi (a CSR Action Plan Competition by SRC: the Social Responsibility Cell).

With a plethora of choices on offer, the fiesta is surely going to witness quite a large number of battles for supremacy amongst the brightest minds in attendance.