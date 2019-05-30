Broad contours of Modi cabinet's 'big four' Emerging
Thursday, 30 May 2019, 08:45 Hrs
2
cmt right
3
Comment Right
2
cmt right
2
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
Modi


On a day of fast-paced developments with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party President Amit Shah confabulating, the contours of the big four or members of the Cabinet Committee on Security are emerging. This comes with the caveat that it is impossible to second guess the PM who always holds his cards close to his chest.

The big four will probably look like this - Rajnath Singh Home, Sushma Swaraj Foreign, Amit Shah Defence and Nitin Gadkari Finance. Though there could be a swap between Amit Shah and Gadkari's portfolios at the last minute.

Late on Wednesday, Rajnath Singh, Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Rajyavardhan Rathore met President Amit Shah to confirm that they may be part of Modi's council of ministers.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Dharmendra Pradhan and Narendra Singh Tomar will also join the Cabinet. Rajnath Singh met the Prime Minister also.



Read More news:



Corporate India's Reaction on Modi's Comeback



US govt shutdown hurting markets, no agreement in sight yet



 


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Career
Wiley, a global leader in research and education has announced a series of blended learning progr..
Startup City
Youth are leading India's start-up ecosystem where the median age of founder-entrepreneurs..
Finance
The Reserve Bank of India injected a total liquidity of Rs 2.98 lakh crore in the market in 20..
Technology
Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is still developing its previously announced "Vacatio..
Business
The Pentagon has selected Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS, the cloud computing arm ..
US Indian
Facebook-owned photo messaging app Instagram has launched the beta version of its in-app sh..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will laun..
Gadgets
Google Pixel and OnePlus smartphones are catching up and giving stiff competition to Samsu..
Entertainment
"Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin doesn't want season eight to be the final chapter of "..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.