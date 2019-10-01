BrahMos with indigenous parts successfully test-fired

India successfully test-fired the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from the coast of Odisha along the Bay of Bengal on Monday.



Defence officials said that the missile was launched from the Interim Test Range in Chandipur at 10.20 a.m.



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended his congratulations to scientists of the Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) and BrahMos Aerospace following the successful testing of the weapon.



Featuring an Indian propulsion system, airframe, power supply and other major indigenous components, the missile was successfully test-fired for its full range of 290 km during the launch that was jointly conducted by the DRDO and BrahMos Aerospace.



A defence official said the indigenous content in the formidable weapon has reached a high value with the successful mission thus bolstering India's defence indigenization and the flagship 'Make in India' programme of the Central government.



The BrahMos, which derives its name from the rivers Brahmaputra of India and Moskva of Russia, has been jointly developed by India and Russia. The versatile weapon has been operationalized in the Indian armed forces with all three services