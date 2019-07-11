Boss on Call? Beware as Cyber Thugs Impersonating CEOs' Voices
Thursday, 11 July 2019, 03:24 Hrs
10
cmt right
12
Comment Right
19
cmt right
6
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
Boss on call? Beware as cyber thugs impersonating CEOs' voices


In a warning, an Israeli cyber body has unearthed a new type of attack where hackers are using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to impersonate senior company executives.

The main innovation is the attacking software, which learns to mimic the voice of a person defined for it and makes a conversation with an employee on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The most common types are phishing messages and an invoicing fraud in which the attacker impersonates the vendor, submits an invoice to the company and tries to motivate an employee under time pressure to make a bank transfer, provide information or allow access to the company's network, informed the Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD).

In this method, instructions are given to the companies staff members to perform transactions such as money transfers, as well as malicious activity on the company's network.

Reports on cyber attacks of this kind were received at the operations centre of the INCD, reports Xinhua.

The new offensive is of the business email compromise (BEC) type -- frauds by email against commercial and government organizations to motivate employees using social engineering methods to act for the attacker's benefit.

The method of attack escalates and includes the use of the AI-based software, which makes voice phishing calls to senior executives.

Today, there are already programmes that, after listening 20 minutes to a particular voice, speak in the voice everything that the user types.

According to the INCD, for an organization that falls prey to such fraud, economic damage may be high.

In its announcement, the INCD also issued suggestions for taking precautions and raising awareness among organizations -- such as training employees, paying attention to deviations in organizational processes, verifying instructions and using technological means to prevent misuse of email.



Read More News:



Face Recognition Technology a Double-Edged Sword for India



OnePlus 7 Pro Gets OxygenOS 9.5.9 Update


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Business
Automobile major MG Motors India on Wednesday said that it plans to manufacture electric vehicle E..
Entertainment
Actor Dhanush, whose last Hindi release was R. Balkis "Shamitabh", may be working in another H..
Startup City
With cities growing rapidly and infrastructure not keeping pace, the daunting work com..
Travel
Imagine life being a romantic Bollywood song of the 90's. All those exotic frames punched into one..
Gadgets
Yamaha Music India has launched its first Indian keyboard PSR I500 under the 'Make in India' initi..
Technology
To ensure uninterrupted functioning of the app in areas of low networks, Facebook-owned..
Finance
India's tea exports increased by 11.5 per cent to 17.93 million kgs in April this year aga..
Career
Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, a multi-national hospitality management institute, a..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will ..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.