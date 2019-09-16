Bosch Power Tools Activates Cordless Experiential Mobile Vans across Multi-cities 'Cordless Matlab Bosch' - Introducing Experiential Mobile Vans to Unveil the Power of Cordless

Bangalore, India: Bosch Power Tools India, a front runner in the power tools market segment that caters to construction, woodworking and metalworking industry, is set to amplify its consumer experience by enabling users to get hands on experience of the cordless range through mobile van demonstration vehicles. An extension of the recently launched user campaign, ‚Cordless Matlab Bosch. Bosch power tools will campaign across multi-cities starting 9th of September across for six months.

Adding to the 40 cities covered by the previous 'Cordless Matlab Bosch' demo zones through channel partner outlets, Bosch power tools plan to expand its outreach to 50 more cities in India by the end of the month with the product experiential mobile vans campaign. The mobile campaign will kick-start this September in locations, Kolkata, Delhi, Cochin, Ahmedabad, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Ludhiana and Lucknow. These experiential mobile vans will not only engage and educate consumers on the availability and benefits of quality cordless power tools in the market but also improve accessibility and availability of the range by reaching across cities through the experiential vehicles.

A stormer in the industry, the cordless range of power tools enable tradesmen and blue-collar workers to work flexibly without the constraints of wires or cables while maintaining the efficiency, power, safety and unrivaled ergonomics Bosch Power Tools India is synonymous with. Part of the mobile van experiential, customers can avail a hands-on demonstration of Bosch Power Tool's lithium-ion battery-powered screwdriver, the Bosch Go, with push and go functionality is 4x more convenient than its competitors available in the market. The cordless range on showcase will also include power drill drivers, high power impact wrenches, robust hammer drills, high-speed impact drills, ABR enabled impact drivers, flexible drill drivers and the GSR 120-LI, a 12V cordless drill driver, re-introduced with an exclusive jacket packaging designed for India. Equipped with Robust Housing, Electronic Cell Protection (ECP) and +20% soft torque improvements, the GSR 120-LI enables its users with more power than its predecessors. These tools are designed to be compact yet similar to the shape and size of a manual design assisting users to effortlessly switch from corded to cordless power tools.

Commenting on the launch of the mobile van campaign, Panish PK, Regional Business Director - India and SAARC – Bosch Power Tools said, “Here, at Bosch Power Tools, our vision is to drive technical development in the industry for Indian consumers. From having the smallest and most powerful batteries on the market to introducing cordless tools to replace their corded predecessors, Bosch aims to advance into a new dimension of performance and excellence.”

He further adds, “Some of these cordless tools for professionals are optimized with ProCore18V batteries for maximum performance and efficiency, making cordless tools better than corded tools for the first time in the history of machine and toolmaking. Design and quality being key, the cordless range will offer all the conveniences of going cordless without added bulkiness or weight, encouraging every workman in the country to go cordless, thereby spearheading the vision of our campaign – ‘Cordless matlab Bosch’."

Beginning its operations in 1993, founded on the principle of “Workshop for Precision Mechanics and Electrical Engineering”, the company has always provided its users with affordable solutions for a better life.” Completing 25 years of operations in India, Bosch Power Tools has achieved multiple milestones in the industry introducing innovations and best in class products and will continue on this journey of invention and development. As the customer base grows, Bosch Power Tools works with their people and partners to create new opportunities and technology, invented for life with innovation and precision mechanics.

Price and availability:

The products are also available immediately on Amazon and Flipkart

'Bosch Power Tools cordless range will be available at dealer stores across India

The Bosch Power Tools experiential mobile van will commence its campaign in Kolkata, Delhi, Cochin, Ahmedabad, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Ludhiana and Lucknow

Read More News:

India ranks 6th for highest cyber attacks on pharma firms

Lenovo focuses on consumer experience for voice, 5G in PCs