Board Infinity Saw Participation of 64 New Age Tech Companies in a Virtual Hiring Drive

New Delhi, November 13, 2019: Board Infinity, a Career-tech start-up recently organized ‘Virtual Hiring Drive’ that saw the participation of huge number of new-age companies such as ProgIST, Jai Kisan, Khel Group, 63 moons, Digital Hive, Mind Browse. The objective of these virtual hiring fairs is to provide employment opportunities for skilled talent. The talent head of these new-age tech firms scouted for skilled candidates in technologies like python, MERN stack, java, tableau, SQL and more. Apart from the demand for hard skilled candidates in the new age technologies, soft skills like creativity, persuasion, collaboration, adaptability and time management were also the prerequisites for hiring the candidates.

Board Infinity provided the right direction for the candidates’ career making them highly skilled and deployable in entry level jobs. These skilled candidates are placed in companies for roles like Data Scientist, Machine Learning Engineer, Software development, Full-stack development, Digital Marketing, Business Analyst and more.

According to Sumesh Nair, Co-founder, Board Infinity, “We have seen in the industry that millions of students try to join the labour market but they lack the skills to enter the corporate world. Government and private players like us need to solve this acute problem in a holistic manner.”

The Khel Group, India’s largest gaming group and one of the employers who participated in virtual hiring drive expressed complete satisfaction during the recruitment and said “The process was completely hassle-free and saved a lot of our time. Also, we were able to interview far more candidates than conducting a physical process. The resumes were shared in advance and thus we could shortlist faster and better. We would opt for more such drives as it helps tremendously during bulk recruitment as well.”

Raviraj Prarab, Board Infinity learner says "Being the only one earning in my family. I wanted myself to be prepared. To equip myself with the right skills, I chose the Full-Stack web developer learning path which helped me learn complex concepts and I built myself a strong web developer portfolio. After all the technical training, Board Infinity helped me prepare for my job interviews. I interviewed for a software developer position in the ProgIST Solutions. I was nervous because I am not fluent in English but I was confident that I will get placed... The moment I got selected, I felt very happy. I am happy that I landed in the right job with the help of intensive training."

Abhishek Ghule, a B.E graduate from Mumbai University opted for Data Science because of his keen interest in Maths and Statistics and to improve his soft skills. He says " I believe that digital learning with live sessions is the most optimum way to learn skills, get doubts solved instantly and saves time as well. Moreover, I went through placement preparation sessions which strengthened my soft skills and helped me crack my interview in 63moons as a Machine Learning Engineer. I am very excited to implement all my learning in real life."