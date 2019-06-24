Bird Academy Introduces 'Safety Management System (Sms) Course For Airlines' In India, As Iata's Regional Training Partner



On the 21st year celebration of Bird Academy, the education vertical of Bird Group reaffirms its position as a regional aviation-learning hub by becoming the first ever IATA Regional Training Partner. The first RTP course IATAs Safety Management System Course for Airlines received overwhelming response and has participants from all across the globe. Regarded as a benchmark in the aviation industry, this training course is being conducted for the first time in India by Bird Academy. A five-day classroom course will be held in New Delhi from June 24th-June 28th, 2019 and will be imparted by an IATA instructor and will cover the full spectrum of Aviation Safety and Security.



This course is highly recommended for Airline Operations Managers, Corporate and Operational Safety Managers, Analysts, Coordinators, Postholders and Quality Managers. The course will help in developing, managing and monitoring the Safety Management System (SMS) that fits within the scope of an airlines operations. It will help make improvement in the operations that will prevent costly accidents, incidents and injuries to the staff. The training will further benefit in understanding how to use the Safety Management System (SMS) as an effective management tool for safety performance and productivity along with understanding risk management tools to continually improve the safety performance.



Speaking on the same, Mrs. Radha Bhatia, Chairperson, Bird Group said, Today the aviation sector supports 7.5 million jobs in India and we see huge potential for growth. We, at Bird Academy, have dedicated over 21 years to nurture highly skilled professionals and it is a testament to our hard work and commitment, that we have been chosen as IATAs Regional Training Partner (RTP). We are elated to introduce the RTP course on Safety Management System Course for Airlines in the country, which is well-sought out by the aviation professionals, across the world. We will continue in our endeavor to support and build the aviation industry by nurturing the young minds with excellent educational trainings and courses.



Established in 1988, Bird Academy, also known as Bird Education Society for Travel and Tourism provides a spectrum of quality training programs in Aviation, Travel, Tourism, Hospitality and Retail. The institution has pioneered in designing curriculum, developing content and conduct of training and vocational programs. Bird Academy is South Asias top performing Authorised Training Center since 2011 and South Asias Top performing Accredited Training School since 2016.



