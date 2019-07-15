Best SUVs In India Below INR 15 Lakh: From Hyundai Creta to Renault Duster



Indian car buyers have a passion for SUVs or any types of cars that look like SUVs. Actually, SUVs account for around 25% of all vehicles in India. The Indian SUV segment is becoming more teeming than ever before with new SUVs in India being launched almost every month.



Have you ever wondered what are the affordable best SUVs in India and why the Indian auto buyers are so obsessed with SUVs? This article is going to introduce to you five best SUVs in India with price (all of them are under INR 15 lakh) and also explain for the great popularity of SUVs in the country.



Best SUVs in India with prices

Hyundai Creta



* Price: INR 9.6 lakh - INR 15.65 lakh

With a contemporary and elegant design along with an aggressive price, the Hyundai Creta is the favourite vehicle of Indian youngsters and young families. The 5-seater SUV is equipped with a wide array of features without sacrificing its safe nature.



The top-selling SUV in India keeps under its hood multiple motor options: 1.6-litre gasoline, 1.4-litre and 1.6-litre oil burners which can generate 123 BHP/155 Nm, 90 BHP/224 Nm and 128 BHP/ 265 Nm, respectively. While the first and third motors come with both 6-speed MT and AT units, the second one is coupled with only a 6-speed manual transmission.





The Hyundai Creta has the highest sales number in all SUVs in India.



Likely to be launched next year, the new-gen Hyundai Creta will be powered by new 1.5-litre gasoline and oil burners which comply with the BS-VI emission standards. The 2020 Creta will also feature a more prominent appearance and a more premium cabin with the addition of some top-notch features.







Maruti Vitara Brezza



* Price: INR 7.68 lakh - INR 10.65 lakh

While the Hyundai Creta is the top-selling SUV in India, the Maruti Vitara Brezza is the best-seller in the compact SUV segment. The Vitara Brezza comes with only one DDiS 200 diesel motor, which is good for 88.5 BHP against 200 Nm and is mated to a 5-speed manual or semi-automatic gearbox.



The Vitara Brezza is a practical compact SUV with a wide range of features. It offers an amber cabin which ensures a comfortable and safe journey for both the driver and the passengers. The car has attained a great deal of respect and prestige in India; therefore, it also has an impressive resale value.





The Maruti Vitara Brezza is a practical compact SUV which offers a wide range of features and a high resale value.



Tata Nexon



* Price: INR 6.58 lakh - INR 11.10 lakh

The Tata Nexon features the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy, which has managed to appeal to the young auto buyers in India. This vehicle is also popular with Indian SUV enthusiasts for its great modification potentialities. The most impressive one may be this PUBG theme-based modified Nexon, which has been introduced to you earlier.



The Nexon is the first vehicle manufactured by an Indian domestic automaker to attain five stars in the adult occupants’ protection in Global NCAP crash tests. It also achieved an impressive 3-star rating in the child occupants’ protection. The Nexon is offered in both petrol and diesel versions. The transmission duties on both of the two versions are implemented by a 6-speed MT/AMT unit.





Offering an appealing appearance and the utmost safety, the Tata Nexon is among the most popular SUVs in India.



Earlier, we have even spotted a series of Tata models including the new Altroz, the faclifited Nexon, Tigor and Tiago being tested in the Himalayas. Watch the video below for more details.







Mahindra XUV500



* Price: INR 12.31 lakh - INR 19.74 lakh



Launched in 2011 with a ‘Cheetah-inspired’ styling, the Mahindra XUV500 comes with numerous features and an aggressive price. The SUV received a facelift in 2018 with 2.2-litre motors for both the petrol and diesel versions, which are good for 140 BHP/320 Nm and 155 BHP/360 Nm, respectively. While the petrol motor is mated to only a 6-speed AT unit, the diesel one is paired to both 6-speed MT and AT units.





The Mahindra comes with an aggressive appearance, attractive cabin, multiple engine and transmission options.



However, the most unique selling point of the vehicle is its beautiful cabin. The interior of the Mahindra XUV500 features quilted texture and tan leather upholsteries, which gives a premium feel.



Renault Duster



* Price: INR 8.0 lakh - INR 12.5 lakh



The Renault Duster is considered to be the pioneer in the Indian compact SUV segment by starting the trend of compact SUVs in the country. The Duster is available with both petrol and diesel motor options along with multiple transmission options.





The Renault Duster is the pioneer in the trend of SUVs in India.



The SUV has an attractive appearance and a variety of top-notch features inside the cabin. Moreover, it also comes with a low-end torque which helps it offer a decent riding and handling quality both in the cities and on the highway. If you are looking for a reliable under-INR-15-lakh SUV in India, the Renault Duster is certainly not a bad choice. Now, you can also buy a very affordable DC modified Renault Duster which now even costs less than the Maruti Brezza.



Why SUVs are so popular with Indian auto buyers?

Bad roads in India



India is well-known for bad roads which are full of potholes and flood water, which makes the ride of the car unsmooth. A normal sedan or hatchback would have their suspension broken.On the other hand, SUVs with a high ground clearance would help you overcome many obstacles effortlessly.





Many roads in India are in poor condition, which requires drivers to use SUVs to ensure a smooth journey.



Impressive size



In India, people who travel in big cars often receive much more respect than those who drive smaller cars. Therefore, SUVs, which are associated with a robust design, are so popular with the Indian car customers.



Large seating capacity



On Indian roads, you will usually catch sight of people travelling in cars in large numbers.The Indian people live in big families; therefore, a family trip would require a car with an amber cabin, great seating capacity and roomy boot space. The same case can be applied to large groups of friends who usually hang out with each other. SUVs will serve as a reliable companion with these people on long trips.





The large seating capacity offers SUVs an advantage over the other types of vehicles.



Affordable diesel



Thanks to their much greater fuel mileage, the diesel SUVs are much more popular with SUV enthusiasts than their petrol counterparts. Also, diesel costs less than petrol. All of these have persuaded you to buy a diesel SUV.



In the above article, we have provided you with five best SUVs in India with price. We hope that you have understood the reasons for the popularity of SUVs in India and discovered which SUV is the most suitable for you if your budget is under INR 15 lakh. What is your decision? Please share with us in the comment section below.



