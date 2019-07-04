Best Mileage Cars In India: From Maruti Swift to Toyota Prius



In this article, six best mileage cars in India have been compiled. For your convenience of reading, we have listed the vehicles in the order from the most fuel-efficient one to the least one, regardless of their segment, powertrain options, prices, etc. Along with this, we will also offer you some basic information on each vehicle such as its specifications and price.



The article below is expected to help customers who give cars’ fuel mileage a priority find their favourite vehicles. However, bear in mind that the fuel mileage figures of all the vehicles we provide below are all ARAI-certified. In real conditions, cars’ fuel mileage depends on various factors such as engine types, road conditions and the way we maintain them.



Previously, we have provided you with a detailed comparison between petrol, diesel and CNG cars which includes the information on their fuel mileage. If you are interested, please pay a visit to IndianAuto.



Six best mileage cars in India: Maruti Swift to Toyota Prius



Maruti Swift - 28.4 kmpl



* Price: INR 5.14 lakh - INR 8.89 lakh

The 2018 Maruti Swift is supported by Suzuki’s novel HEARTECH platform, which helps the hatchback decrease its kerb weight by nearly 90 Kg. The diesel version of the vehicle receives its power from a 1.3-litre DDiS 190 engine which is good for 74 BHP against 190 Nm.



One of the major reasons which explain why this hatchback is the best-selling car in India is its wonderful fuel mileage, which is up to 28.4 kmpl for the diesel version, which helps the Maruti Swift become the best mileage diesel car in India. The latest-gen Maruti Swift comes with a 5-speed MT and AGS transmission.





The best-selling Maruti Swift comes with a stunning fuel mileage of 28.4 kmpl on the diesel version.









Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) (mm)



3,840 x 1,735 x 1,530







Engine type



1.3-litre DDiS 190 Diesel







Power



74 BHP







Torque



190 Nm







Transmission



5-speed MT/AGS







Mileage (claimed)



28.4 kmpl









Maruti Dzire - 28.4 kmpl



* Price: INR 5.7 lakh - INR 9.55 lakh

Despite borrowing the 1.3-litre diesel motor from the outgoing model, the diesel version of the Maruti Dzire has managed to increase its fuel mileage to 28.4 kmpl which is equal to that of the Maruti Swift. This remarkable improvement in fuel mileage can be partially explained by the HEARTECH platform shared with the Swift.







The current Dzire diesel is powered by a 1.3-litre DDiS motor which can generate a maximum power of 74 BHP and a peak torque of 190 Nm. The transmission duties are undertaken by a 5-speed MT and AMT unit.









Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) (mm)



3,995 x 1,735 x 1,515







Engine type



1.3-litre DDiS Diesel







Power



74 BHP







Torque



190 Nm







Transmission



5-speed MT/AMT







Mileage (claimed)



28.4 kmpl









Honda Jazz - 27.3 kmpl



* Price: INR 7.42 lakh - INR 9.36 lakh

Honda has made every endeavour to make the second-gen Jazz become one of the most popular sedans with the Indian auto customers. With this new generation, the Japanese automaker not only lowers the price but also adds a new diesel motor to the engine options. This new engine also powers the Amaze, City and the Mobilio and delivers a claimed fuel mileage of 27.3 kmpl, which helps the Jazz become one of the most fuel-efficient cars in India.







The 1.5-litre iDTEC diesel engine can produce a maximum power/torque figure of 98.6 BHP/200 Nm. This motor has a high HVH level, which partially explains for its unmatched popularity with its direct rival, the Hyundai Elite i20.









Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) (mm)



3,955 x 1,694 x 1,544







Engine type



1.5-litre i-DTEC Diesel







Power



98.6 BHP







Torque



200 Nm







Transmission



6-speed MT







Mileage (claimed)



27.3 kmpl









Tata Tiago - 27.28 kmpl



* Price: INR 4.4 lakh - INR 6.62 lakh

The 1.5-litre oil burner of the Tiago returns a stunning ARAI-certified mileage of 27.28 kmpl. This motor is good for a maximum power of 69 BHP against a peak torque of 140 Nm and is coupled with a 5-speed MT unit.







Tata has set high expectations for this hatchback and hoped that it would retain some market shares which the domestic automaker has lost in the past few years. With a decent fuel mileage, the Tata Tiago has lived up to its manufacturer’s expectations with a stable position in the hatchback segment.



Also read - Tata Tiago Review 2018 India: Interior, Exterior, Performance, Specs and Prices









Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) (mm)



3,746 x 1,647 x 1,535







Engine type



1.5-litre Revotorq Diesel







Power



69 BHP







Torque



140 Nm







Transmission



5-speed MT







Mileage (claimed)



27.28 kmpl









Honda Civic - 26.8 kmpl



* Price: INR 17.72 lakh - INR 22.32 lakh

After the absence for over five years in the Indian auto market, the Honda Civic has come back in its 10th generation. Realizing the increasingly high demand for cars with high fuel mileage in India, Honda has added a 1.6-litre diesel motor, which is borrowed from the Honda CR-V, to the new Civic’s engine options.



This motor is able to deliver 118 BHP against 300 Nm and is mated to a 6-speed MT unit. The claimed fuel mileage of this engine is 26.8 kmpl, which helps the sedan become one of the best mileage cars in India.













Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) (mm)



4,656 x 1,799 x 1,433







Engine type



1.6-litre i-DTEC Diesel







Power



118 BHP







Torque



300 Nm







Transmission



6-speed MT







Mileage (claimed)



26.8 kmpl









Toyota Prius - 26.27 kmpl



* Price: INR 45.33 lakh

With a price of over INR 40 lakh, the Toyota Prius is the most expensive vehicle in our list. The hybrid powertrain helps the Prius return a fuel mileage of 26.26 kmpl, which makes it become the best mileage petrol car in India. The combined power output of the 1.8-litre petrol and the 53 kW Electric Motor system amounts to 120 PHP.













Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) (mm)



4,540 x 1,760 x 1,490







Engine type



1.8-litre petrol + 53 kW electric







Power



121 BHP







Torque



Petrol: 142 Nm + Electric: 163 Nm







Transmission



5-speed CVT







Mileage (claimed)



26.27 kmpl









Above is a list of six best mileage cars in India. We hope that this article will help you choose the most fuel-efficient car which is suitable for your demands, interests and budget.



