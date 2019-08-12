Best Fun-To-Drive Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh In India

We are living in a new era where cheap cars are no longer the first and foremost option in the eyes of the Indian auto enthusiasts. The domestic car buyers are wanting more and automakers are making great effort to do more than what buyers have demanded. There are a number of fun-to-drive cars from across the sedans and hatchbacks segment that deliver the most thrills under Rs 10 Lakh. From a whole array of attractive models in this space, IndianAuto has chosen out 5 best budget cars that can offer a strong performance without leaving a huge dent on your wallet. From the Honda Brio to the Maruti Ciaz Hybrid, let’s take a quick tour on our list of 5 most fun-to-drive cars under Rs 10 Lakh in India.

>>> Also Read - Best Mileage Petrol Cars Under 5 Lakh in India

1. Fiat Abarth Punto

Price: Rs 9.67 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)



Small turbocharged petrol motor with mighty power? Check. Hydraulic steering? Check. The reasons why the Fiat Punto Abarth is included here, in the list of best affordable fun-to-drive cars in India is so easy to understand. The Punto Abarth is undoubtedly one of the most affordable hot hatch that we often aspire to buy. By using a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine tuned for 145 HP of max power at 5,500 rpm and 212 Nm of peak torque at 2,000 - 4,000 rpm, the Fiat Punto Abarth turns out to be an absolute stunner on the roads. What even elevates the driving pleasure with the Punto Abarth to a higher level is how it lights up in the corners. Though it might not be the perfect car in some other spaces, it is still an ideal one under the price range of Rs 10 Lakh.

2. Maruti Baleno RS

Price: Rs 8.4 Lakh (ex-showroom, India)



Before the arrival of the Baleno RS, the regular Maruti Baleno was lacking a proper model in the performance car segment. Then the Maruti Baleno RS comes, finally, to fill in the blank of a performance-spec variant in the Baleno’s model lineup and becomes quite an all-round entertainer in the range. The sporty hatchback is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine making 101 BHP of max power at 5,500 rpm and 150 Nm of peak torque at 1,700 rpm and comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. Over and above, what to compliment about the Baleno Rs is the amazing practicality and driving fun mixed into one package.

>>> Also Read - Best SUV cars In India In New And Used Car Markets - Maruti Vitara Brezza to Toyota Fortuner

3. Tata Tiago JTP

Price: Rs 6.39 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)



Thanks to an attractive price sticker and a peppy 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine under the bonnet, the Tata Tiago JTP is absolutely a crowd-pleaser on a budget. Tata has further equipped the Tiago JTP with a fatter rubber and an optimized suspension that adds more to the dynamism quotient of the model. Interestingly, higher dynamism does not come at the cost of the riding comfort. However, it is noted that a better sound from the exhaust would have completed a more convincing budget buy for the performance version of the Tiago.

4. Ford Freestyle 1.5 Diesel

Price: Rs 5.84 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)



The dynamics offered by this vehicle is such that you won’t ever find out that this new-gen Figo-based crossover-styled hatchback rides on a raised suspension when you’re sitting behind the wheel. The 190 mm ground clearance and sporty suspension of the Ford Freestyle really works to smoothen out the bumps for the best handling experience, even on the bad roads. Just like the Figo, the Ford Freestyle also comes with a robust 100 PS/ 215 Nm 1.5-litre diesel engine that offers a great performance in both urban and expressway conditions.

>>> Also Read - Here’s a List of 5 Budget Cars Available With Paddle-shifters in India

5. Maruti Ciaz Hybrid

Price: Rs 8.19 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)



If the aforementioned vehicles are all highly complimented for the dynamisms and excellent handling quality on the roads, the Maruti Ciaz mild-hybrid is widely recognised for breaking the records of fuel efficiency and yet offers a good performance in both city and highway conditions. Maruti Suzuki has equipped a new 1.5-litre petrol engine along with a smart hybrid tech in the new Ciaz that gives away a fuel economy of 20 kmpl. The Ciaz might not come at the cheapest in terms of price, but given the staggering fuel mileage, the Maruti Ciaz Hybrid is, beyond doubts, a value for money and full of fun offering.

Be updated with the latest car news, reviews in India by visiting our website - IndianAuto.com

Read More News:

Will mobile-only plan help Netflix thrive in India?

Contacts on iPhones vulnerable to hack attack: Report