Best Family Cars In India: From Maruti Ertiga To Ford Endeavour

The Indian people have a tendency to travel in groups. Therefore, the vehicles which are specifically designed for a family or a group of friends are highly popular with the Indian auto buyers. Below is a list of the best family cars in India. For your convenience of reading, we have ordered the cars from the cheapest one to the most expensive one. Read on to discover their features, specifications and prices, etc.

Top Family Cars In India: From Maruti Ertiga To Ford Endeavour

Maruti Ertiga

Price: INR 7.54 lakh - INR 11.2 lakh *

The Maruti Ertiga has been among the top-selling MPVs in India since its first launch in 2012. During the development process of the Maruti Ertiga, the largest Indian automaker has paid great attention to the domestic market. As a result, the Ertiga has been modified throughout many generations to become most suited to the Indian families’ preferences. The Ertiga 2018, which is the latest version of the people mover, now comes with a greater length, width and height than the outgoing version and is also equipped with a wide range of new equipment. Generally, the Ertiga is the favourite choice for families who are looking for an amber space in a small car.



The Maruti Ertiga is the result of the Indian largest automaker’s market-conscious development process.

Also read - Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 Review India

Renault Lodgy

Price: INR 8.63 lakh - INR 12.11 lakh*

Essentially being a minivan, the Renault Lodgy provides amber interior space and the utmost convenience for seven passengers. For an under INR-13-lakh MPV, the Lodgy is a really a good deal with numerous premium interior features and the ability to be equipped with a wide array of optional accessories. Moreover, the foldable and adjustable seats mean that the vehicle can provide roomy cargo space which can satisfy numerous loading demands. The Renault Lodgy keeps under its hood a 1.5-litre oil burner which is available in two states of tune: 85 PS and 110 PS, respectively. The Lodgy is a perfect people mover for short-distance business trips.



The Renault Lodgy is known for the amber interior space which can offer great comfort to seven people.

Honda BR-V

Price: INR 9.52 lakh - INR 13.82 lakh*

The Honda BR-V is a combination between an MPV and an SUV, while also borrowing some characteristics from a minivan. The most attention-worthy feature in the MUV is the seats which can be split or folded according to numerous levels, which allows the occupants to make use of the interior cabin to the greatest extent. The vehicle receives its power from both gasoline and oil burners which are both powerful while the latter can deliver decent fuel mileage. All of these help the Honda BR-V deserve to be listed in the best family cars in India. You can read full Honda BR-V review from IndianAuto experts to get more information on this MPV.



The practical seats in the Honda BR-V offer it a clear advantage over the other vehicles in the same segment.

Mahindra Marazzo

Price: INR 10.35 lakh - INR 14.76 lakh*

With the seven-seat and eight-seat layout, the Mahindra Marazzo is a perfect option for large families. Based on an all-new platform, the Marrazzo features a design language which takes the inspiration from a shark. In terms of the interior, the MPV is loaded with a wide array of top-notch features, some of which are even segment-first ones. The vehicle receives its power from a new 1.5-litre diesel motor which is good for 123 PS against 300 Nm and is mated to a 6-speed MT unit.



The Mahindra Marazzo is a perfect MPV for large families.

Mahindra XUV500

Price: INR 12.3 lakh - INR 19.73 lakh*

Being the flagship model of the leading home-grown Indian auto manufacturer, the Mahindra XUV500 has received quite a few updates to make it more competitive in the Indian SUV segment. Being called the ‘Plush New XUV500’, the latest version of the vehicle has experienced numerous improvements over the two former ones. The SUV is equipped with a wide range of top-notch features, among which is the comfortable quilted leather seats, partially helping it become one of the best family cars in India. The XUV500 is offered in plenty of trims, spreading across a wide range of prices. The SUV has established such a great deal of prestige in India that an India SUV enthusiast can take pride in owning an XUV500.



The latest generation of the Mahindra XUV500 has received numerous updates over the two previous ones.

Tata Hexa

Price: INR 13.26 lakh - INR 18.63 lakh*

The Tata Hexa is undeniably the best-value-for-money SUV in comparison with other vehicles in the same segment which are equally priced. Why do we say that? The reason is that for an SUV which is priced under INR 20 lakh but is equipped with plenty of top-notch features and a spacious cabin, the Tata Hexa is a really good deal. Based on the Aria which has now been discontinued, the Tata Hexa receives its power from a 2.2-litre diesel motor with a powerful performance and decent fuel mileage. This vehicle is also a good off-roader with an AWD system. The Tata Hexa is also recording a good sales number. If you are interested in this MPV, refer to the Tata Hexa review by our experts.



With an ADW system, the Tata Hexa has great off-road capabilities.

Toyota Innova Crysta

Price: INR 14.93 lakh - INR 23.47 lakh*

The Toyota Innova Crysta has remained to be the best-selling vehicle in its segment for quite some time now. Earlier this year, it has received a mid-life update with alterations to both the exterior and interior while the mechanical specifications have remained unchanged. The new Innova Crysta comes with a more masculine appearance and a more modern cabin. The vehicle is powered by gasoline and oil burners, which are coupled with both manual and automatic transmission. With a wide range of convenience and safety features, the MPV can ensure the occupants a comfortable and safe journey. The decent NVH controls also make the vehicle a desirable choice for Indian families.



The Toyota Innova Crysta’s good NVH controls also contribute to the MPV’s great popularity with Indian families.

Toyota Fortuner

Price: INR 27.83 lakh - INR 33.6 lakh*

The Toyota Fortuner (used Toyota Fortuner for sale) is one of the best-selling SUVs in India.The second-gen Fortuner features a sharper exterior design in comparison with its outgoing model. While the third seat row greatly contributes to the practicality of the SUV, the AWD system optimizes its off-road capabilities. The Toyota Fortuner is offered in both petrol and diesel versions with the latter one being the more powerful. This SUV is not for people who are on a tight budget since the Fortuner price in India is at a quite high high price range.



Due to its quite high price, the Toyota Fortuner is not for people who are on a tight budget.

Also read - Toyota Fortuner Review 2018: Interior, Exterior, Performance and Price

Ford Endeavour

Price: INR 28.2 lakh - INR 33.7 lakh*

Known as the Ford Everest in the global auto market, the Ford Endeavour is a highly capable SUV. The SUV comes with a robust design, which gives it a bold stance and a large road presence. With a seven-seat layout, the Ford Endeavour interior is well-equipped with numerous top-notch features. The SUV is powered by 2.2-litre and 3.2 oil burners which can generate 160 PS against 385 Nm and 200 PS against 470 Nm, respectively. While the transmission duties on the former are undertaken by 6-speed MT and AT units, those on the latter are implemented by only a 6-speed AT. The SUV has excellent off-road capabilities and even the best water-wading capacity in the Indian SUV segment.



The Ford Endeavour is a greatly capable SUV in the Indian auto market.

Also read - 2019 Ford Endeavour facelift: First Drive Review

Above is a compilation of nine best family cars in India. Hope that after reading this article, you have managed to find the best cars for your family.

(*) All prices are ex-showroom, New-Delhi

