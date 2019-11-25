Best Electric Cars In India - From Tata Tigor EV to Hyundai Kona Electric

The future of electric cars is arguably in the sweet spot in India. In fact, the Indian government is making a big push for electric cars by setting ambitious targets to accelerate the production and adoption of electric vehicles across the nation. On the understanding that electric cars carry a good impetus in times to come, various automakers have already jumped on this bandwagon, in a whole foray to grab a bigger slice of the pie. For example, while Tata has already had a player, known as the Tata Tigor EV, the South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor has recently joined the party with its first all-electric SUV- the Hyundai Kona Electric.

We see the market-leader fast approaching us with the WagonR EV while Tata and Renault are supposed to join the game with the Tata eKUV100 and Renault Kwid EV. Future aside, IndianAuto is working on the list of electric cars that have been already launched in the country. From the Tata Tigor EV to the Hyundai Kona Electric, take a quick tour at these best electric cars in India.

1. Tata Tigor EV

Price: Rs 9.17 - 9.26 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Tata’s much anticipated first all-electric vehicle, the Tata Tigor EV has been finally launched in India at the price of Rs 9.99 Lakh (ex-showroom). Though the Tigor EV is still not available for private buyers but fleet operators only, the Tigor EV’s launch still kicks up quite a stir amongst the Indian car freaks.

Generally speaking, the Tigor EV sports quite a similar set of safety, convenience and comfort features as seen on the petrol-powered version, apart from new 14-inch alloy wheels in place of the steel wheels, power-adjustable ORVMs on the XT variant. Essential safety kits include dual-front airbags, ABS, rear parking sensors among others, all the ways to make it compliant with the new stricter crash test norms.

Powering the Tigor EV is a 16.2 kWh battery pack that churns out 41 HP of power at 4,500 rpm and 106 Nm at 2,500 rpm. Power is delivered to front wheels via a 72-volt 3-phase AC induction motor. As claimed by the manufacturer, the Tigor EV can do a range of up to 142 km on a single charge. The car is now on offer with a 3-year/ 1.24 Lakh km warranty. In another development, Tata Motors is also working on a long range version of Tigor EV available for private buyers this year. There’re some rumours around the launch of the Tata Evision as well, but Tata has already confirmed that the Tata Evision launch isn’t in the offing.

2. Mahindra e2o Plus

Price: Rs 6.07 - 6.83 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

The Mahindra e20 Plus was launched back in 2016, marking the Mumbai-based company’s greater attempt to open the ways for electric cars in India. In fact, the e2o Plus is quite an underrated electric vehicle in India. It was initially available with a choice of three variants, namely P4, P6 and P8. The latter was discontinued a little while back, leaving the P4 and P6 in the model lineup only. While the P4 variant of the Mahindra e2o Plus gets a claimed range of 110 km per a full charge, the P8 variant can do it at 140 km.

Due to the low sales number and tightening safety regulations, the Mahindra e2o Plus has been ceased to exist in India. Although Mahindra officially stopped the production of the Mahindra e2o Plus in March 2019, the fully-electric four-door hatchback has been amongst the first game changers in the domestic EVs competition, actually.

With the e2o Plus gone, Mahindra is gearing up for the introduction of the KUV100-based electric car, named Mahindra eKUV100 as a replacement of the earlier hatchback. Launch of the eKUV100 is expected to happen in early 2020.

3. Mahindra eVerito

Price: Rs 13.17 - 13.53 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Since the Mahindra e2o Plus has been phased out, the eVerito is now the only electric car by Mahindra being on sale in India. The all-electric sedan retails in the domestic market in the price range of Rs 10.11 – 10.47 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Unlike the Tata Tigor EV which is available to government officials and fleet operators only, the Mahindra eVerito can be purchased for private use.

The eVerito’s electric motor can pump out 41.4 HP of max power and 91 Nm of peak torque, propelling the electric sedan to reach a top speed of 86 kmph. Employing a 72V lithium-battery pack, the eVerito can do a range of 110 km on a single charge (140 km for the D2, D4 and D6 models). Its battery can be charged fully in around 8 hours and 30 minutes. The fast charging allows it to be charged at 80 percent in 1 hour and 30 minutes.

4. Hyundai Kona Electric

Price: Rs 23.72 - 23.91 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

The much-awaited entrant into the electric vehicles competition, the Hyundai Kona Electric has come amid media hype in India during the course of its launch in July 2019. When compared to other models in our list of best electric cars, the Kona EV is obviously the most premium offering. Entered India via the CKD route, the South Korean electric SUV is priced at around Rs 25.30 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

The Kona Electric is quite a handsome SUV, to say the least. It features automatic LED headlamps, plastic body cladding, roof rails, LED tail lamps among many others. Traditional to many other Hyundai models, the Kona EV’s cabin is also feature-laden. It is packed to the gills with digital dashboard, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto supports, dual-zone climate control, heads-up display, cruise control, satellite-connected navigation, sunroof and more.

Debuted as India’s first high-range electric vehicle, the Hyundai Kona Electric draws the power from a permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 136 HP and 395 Nm of torque. The SUV can sprint up from 0-100 kmph in 9.7 seconds and maxes out at a speed of 154 kmph. Its 39.2 kWh battery pack supports DC fast charging system which juices up the power from 0-80 percent in nearly 1 hour. The all-new Hyundai Kona Electric has a claimed range of 289 km per a single charge.

