BPE Celebrates Its 19th Year Anniversary In Style

BPE- Best Power Equipments (I) Pvt. Ltd. India’s number 1 manufacturer and providing the unique combination of best in class service and state of the art Uninterruptible Power Solutions, celebrates its 19th-year anniversary. To commemorate its milestones, BPE organized an anniversary dinner to kick off the celebration among BPE staff, shareholders and partners.

In these 19 years BPE has been expanding possibilities not only for its clients and partners, but also empowering employees all through its commendable journey.

In UPS and Power solution industry, BPE has the best of the product specifications coupled with the latest technology, developed by in-house strong R & D and Technical team. This enables them to offer competitive prices, backed by all international certifications to prove product quality, for the entire range of products. On this occasion BPE also launched its two new products namely,

• IDU Mini Data Cube- Mini Data Centre Integrated Solution

• 6kva and 10kva internal battery UPS

• Modular UPS 10kva to 1000kva

Amitansu Satpathy, MD, BPE, welcomed the guests who graced the anniversary banquet, and shared his joy for the achievements BPE has made over the years, the way it's headed into the future, and the contribution of employees in making this company one of the most successful companies in such a short span of time.

Amitansu said “I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to our various stakeholders for their support over the years including our customers, suppliers, bankers, other business partners, shareholders, fellow directors and, above all, my colleagues. With their continual support and with the foundation built in the past, I have great confidence that BPE will do much better in the coming years as in the past 19 years”

